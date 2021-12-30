Telepsychiatry Market 2021-2030 Emerging Trends, Opportunities in Grooming Regions, Key Players Strategies, Recent s, Future Investments and SWOT Analysis | USD 40.65 Billion

The telepsychiatry market size is expected to reach USD 40.65 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean. Report Ocean presents a new report on telepsychiatry market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2028, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC94

The report “Telepsychiatry Market Report, By Product (In-home solutions, Forensic solutions, Routine solutions, Crisis solutions, Others); By Age Group (Adult, Pediatric & Adolescent, Geriatric); By End-Use; By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The current ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 has impacted several market sectors, including healthcare apps. Governments all across the globe have responded to this with all essential initiatives such as lockdowns, large-scale quarantine, and social distancing, to contain the infection. This has resulted in employee layoffs, which impacted the mental health of people driving the market for telepsychiatry.

As per the KFF poll, more than 47 percent of U.S. citizens have reported mental health issues and it is being reported that around 21 percent was due to job loss. Moreover, according to the statistics published by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, around 43.3 percent of the U.S. population had received treatment for mental disorders, in 2018.

Market participants such as InSight Telepsychiatry, MDLIVE Inc., e-Psychiatry, SOC Telemed, Advanced Telemed Services, Telemynd, American Tele-psychiatrists, Iris Telehealth, innovaTel Telepsychiatry, and Encounter Telehealth, LLC. are some of the key players operating in the market for telepsychiatry. The companies in the market are introducing innovative apps and services to perform well in the crowded market.

For instance, in December 2020, the U.S.-based telehealth company, MeMD introduced telepsychiatry services to manage employee’s mental health issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes the “Healthy minds first program” providing employers and their employees to assess critical mental health behaviors. The launch is on the backdrop of the report published by the Center for Prevention and Health Services, which states that mental problems and drug abuse cost employers between USD 79 to 105 each year, collectively in the form of productivity, employee absence, and disability.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC94

Previously, in October 2020, Teladoc Health introduced its new service Mental Health Care, enabling its employees to access the best lot of sleep therapists, psychologists, and psychiatrists through their phones, via mobile app. This new service will expand the company’s telehealth services, particularly into niche offerings, such as telepsychiatry.

Segmentation:

Telepsychiatry, Product Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

In-home solutions

Forensic solutions

Routine solutions

Crisis solutions

Others

Telepsychiatry, Age Group Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Adult

Pediatric and Adolescent

Geriatric

Telepsychiatry, End Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Community Mental Health Centers

Specialty Care Settings

Skilled Nursing Facilities

Homecare

Others

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC94

Telepsychiatry, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC94

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/