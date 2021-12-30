Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/30 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 26 16 7 2 1 35 83 72
Hartford 24 14 6 2 2 32 81 69
Hershey 25 14 8 2 1 31 80 74
Charlotte 27 14 11 2 0 30 91 79
Providence 23 11 8 3 1 26 63 63
Bridgeport 30 10 16 1 3 24 78 95
WB/Scranton 24 9 12 1 2 21 53 81
Lehigh Valley 23 6 11 4 2 18 58 75
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 21 18 1 2 0 38 75 40
Rochester 24 16 8 0 0 32 94 88
Laval 24 12 10 2 0 26 84 84
Cleveland 24 10 8 3 3 26 72 76
Toronto 21 10 9 1 1 22 64 75
Belleville 22 11 11 0 0 22 64 63
Syracuse 21 8 10 2 1 19 61 72
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 26 20 4 1 1 42 90 59
Manitoba 25 15 9 1 0 31 78 63
Milwaukee 27 12 13 2 0 26 77 84
Iowa 24 11 10 2 1 25 73 69
Rockford 24 11 11 1 1 24 60 77
Grand Rapids 23 9 10 3 1 22 65 71
Texas 23 8 11 3 1 20 67 83
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 23 18 2 2 1 39 86 53
Ontario 22 14 5 2 1 31 86 68
Henderson 22 12 7 2 1 27 65 57
Colorado 27 11 11 3 2 27 84 87
Abbotsford 22 10 9 2 1 23 68 64
Tucson 21 10 9 2 0 22 57 69
San Jose 24 10 13 1 0 21 75 100
Bakersfield 20 8 8 1 3 20 54 61
San Diego 22 9 12 1 0 19 55 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Hartford 3, Bridgeport 2

Hershey 6, WB/Scranton 1

Iowa 3, Colorado 2

Rochester 5, Providence 3

Bakersfield 4, Ontario 3

Utica at Springfield, ppd

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, ppd

Syracuse at Laval, ppd

Stockton at San Jose, ppd

Henderson at San Diego, ppd

Thursday's Games

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Colorado at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Utica, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 5:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Rochester at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Updated : 2021-12-31 01:00 GMT+08:00

"