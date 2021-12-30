NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 31 21 6 4 46 103 84 Washington 32 19 6 7 45 113 84 Carolina 29 21 7 1 43 95 62 Toronto 30 20 8 2 42 98 76 Florida 30 19 7 4 42 108 90 N.Y. Rangers 31 19 8 4 42 89 81 Pittsburgh 30 17 8 5 39 91 76 Detroit 31 15 13 3 33 88 104 Philadelphia 30 13 12 5 31 80 97 Boston 26 14 10 2 30 71 69 Columbus 28 14 13 1 29 91 95 New Jersey 31 11 15 5 27 86 108 Buffalo 31 10 16 5 25 85 108 N.Y. Islanders 26 8 12 6 22 57 77 Ottawa 28 9 17 2 20 79 101 Montreal 32 7 21 4 18 71 114

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 33 21 12 0 42 120 101 St. Louis 32 18 9 5 41 110 87 Anaheim 33 17 9 7 41 104 91 Minnesota 30 19 9 2 40 112 92 Nashville 31 19 11 1 39 92 84 Colorado 27 17 8 2 36 115 91 Calgary 28 15 7 6 36 87 62 Edmonton 30 18 12 0 36 103 94 Winnipeg 30 14 11 5 33 90 87 San Jose 31 16 14 1 33 86 92 Los Angeles 31 14 12 5 33 83 85 Dallas 29 15 12 2 32 82 85 Vancouver 32 15 15 2 32 83 91 Chicago 30 11 15 4 26 72 97 Seattle 31 10 17 4 24 86 111 Arizona 30 6 21 3 15 63 117

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey 4, Buffalo 3

Florida 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Washington 5, Nashville 3

St. Louis 4, Edmonton 2

Philadelphia 3, Seattle 2, OT

Vancouver 2, Anaheim 1, OT

Boston at Ottawa, ppd

Chicago at Winnipeg, ppd

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Pittsburgh at Toronto, ppd

Dallas at Colorado, ppd

Thursday's Games

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Edmonton at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, ppd

Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, ppd

Winnipeg at Calgary, ppd

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Minnesota at Target Field, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m.