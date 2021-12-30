Embolization Particles Market 2021 Segmentation Analysis, Key Players, Industry Share and Forecast by 2030 | Says Report Ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on Embolization particles market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The market for embolization particles is expected to reach around USD 1,909.76 million by 2023 from USD 899.41 million in 2016 with a CAGR of 9.64% during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Introduction

Embolization particles are small and irregular flakes of polyvinyl alcohol, which are used for permanent occlusion within a blood vessel. The market is majorly driven by the growing demand of embolization particles for interventional radiology and interventional cardiovascular procedure, minimally invasive alternatives available for the interventional procedures. However, less number of interventional neuroradiologists and interventional neuroradiology (INR) labs, lack of skilled healthcare professionals in developing regions is expected to restrain the growth of this market.

On the basis of the product type the embolization particle market is segmented into radio-embolization and drug eluting beads. Radio-embolization accounts the largest market share in 2016. Radio-embolization segment is expected to reach USD 1,909.76 million by 2023 from USD 899.41 million in 2016.

The global embolization particle market on the basis of applications is segmented into oncology, urology, peripheral vascular disease, neurology, and others. The oncology segment accounts for the largest market share with USD 654.24 million of the global embolization particle market by applications followed by peripheral cardiovascular disease.

On the basis of end users hospitals & clinics accounts for the largest market share in 2016. The market is expected to reach USD 1,909.76 million by 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.33% during the forecast period.

On the basis of region the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Asia-pacific region has projected to be the fastest growing at a CAGR of 10.11% during the forecast period from 2017-2023 due rising number of cancer patient base for the interventional oncology procedures in the region.

Key Players

Boston Scientific Corporation, Guerbet, BTG International Ltd, Medtronics, Sirtex, Terumo, Merit Medical are the major players of the global embolization particle market.

Study objectives

> To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on product type, application, level of occlusion, end user and regions for the global embolization particle market

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economical factors that influences the global embolization particle market

> To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global embolization particle market

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industries

> Potential Investors

> Medical Research Institutes

> Key Executive (CEO and COO) and Strategy Growth Manager

> Research Companies

Key Findings

> The key players which provide affordable and effective treatments includes BTG, Guerbet, Boston Scientific, Sirtex, Terumo Corporation, and Merit Medical, and Medtronics among others and together holds around 70-75% of market share

> On the basis of level of occlusion, proximal segment accounts for largest market share compared to distal level of occlusion

> Currently, radioembolization microspheres are the most preferred product type due to for improved success rate and increase ease of use in the procedures

> The market is growing with an equitable pace of 8-9% annually. Growing advances in microspheres technologies, use of embolization particles as minimally invasive alternative to traditional treatments for interventional as well as PV embolization procedures has up surged the growth of the market

The reports also covers regional analysis

> Americas

o U.S.

o Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o U.K

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

o The Middle East & Africa

