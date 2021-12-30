Dermal Fillers Market 2021 Industry Key Player, Trend and Segmented Data, Demand and Forecast by 2030 | Says Report Ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on Dermal fillers market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The total Dermal Fillers market is expected to reach USD 10008.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecasted period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Introduction

Dermal fillers are gaining popularity all across the globe due to increasing trend of using anti-ageing treatments, and demand to look younger. These types of surgeries are popular within women population; around 91% of facial injectable surgeries are performed on women. The popularity is growing in male population as well, with notable growth in number of surgeries performed. People all over the world are keen on maintaining their beauty due to its favorable social repercussions and spend significant amounts on facial injectable to keep their youthfulness alive, this is one of the key factor drives the growth of facial injectable market.

Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries on account of its swift wound healing property, visible effects of treatment are spurring the market growth. However, number of side effects of existing facial injectable is limiting the growth of the market to a great extent along with that, high cost of the surgery, stringent regulations are further limiting the market growth.

The global dermal fillers market by types is segmented into Botulinum Toxin, Hyaluronic Acid, Polymers & Particles and Collagen. Botulinum Toxin segment is expected to command the largest market share of 47.5% in terms of and is expected to reach USD 4556.2 million by the end of 2023. This market is growing at a CAGR of 12.1% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

On the basis of application the global dermal fillers market is segmented into Facial Line Correction Treatment, Face-Lift, Lip Treatments and others. Facial Line Correction Treatment segment is expected to command the largest market share of around 44.2% in 2016. This market is expected to reach USD 4273.4 million in 2023 from USD 1926.9 million in 2016, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3 % during the forecast period 2017-2023

On the basis of region the global dermal fillers market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Americas region is expected to command a largest market share of 39.3% in 2016. This market is expected to reach US$ 3769.6 million in 2023 from US$ 1750.3 million in 2016, this market is growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period 2017-2023. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% during forecasted period

Key Players

The leading market players in the global dermal fillers market include ALLERGAN (Republic of Ireland), Dr. Korman Laboratories (Israel), GALDERMA (Switzerland), Integra Lifesciences (US), Merz Pharma (Germany), Sinclair Pharma (UK), and Teoxane laboratories (Switzerland) and others.

Study objectives

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global dermal fillers market

> To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on products, applications, and regions for the global dermal fillers market.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influences the global dermal fillers market

> To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global dermal fillers market

Target Audience

> Dermal fillers manufacturers

> Dermal fillers providers

> Potential investors

> Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

> Research companies

Key Findings

> The dermal fillers global market and is expected to reach USD 10008.4 million by 2023

> Facial Line Correction Treatment segment is expected to command the largest market share of around 44.2% in 2016.

> Americas region is expected to command a largest market share of 39.3% in 2016 and is expected to reach 3769.6 million by the end of forecast period

> Asia the fastest growing region and expected to grow at the CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period

The reports also covers regional analysis

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o U.K

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

