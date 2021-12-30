Small Molecule API Market 2021 Industry Challenges, Top Manufacturers, Key Countries With Forecast to 2030 | Says Report Ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on small molecule API market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global small molecule API market was valued at $ 132,877.3 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $ 279,687.1 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 7 % during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Introduction

The market is majorly categorized on the basis of types which is further segmented into synthetic/chemical API and biological API. On the basis of application the market is segmented into cardiovascular, oncology, diabetes and immunological disorders. On the basis of manufacturing methods the market is segmented into in-house manufacturing and contract manufacturing and

geographic regions.

Globally, North America holds the largest market share of global small molecule API market, registering 38.84 % in 2016.

The scope of global small molecule API market study includes the market value, market size and a detailed analysis of vendor products and strategies.

Key Players

The leading players of the global small molecule API market are Albemarle Corporation, Allergan Plc, Aurobindo Pharma, Cambrex Corporation, Dr. Reddy’s laboratories ltd., Glaxosmithkline Plc, Lonza , Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Siegfried AG , Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and others.

Study Objectives of Small molecule API Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2027 Market

? To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth

? To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries

? To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, and sub-segment for global Small molecule API market

? To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

? To provide economic factors that influence the global Small molecule API market

Target Audience

> Small molecule API companies

> Raw Material Suppliers

> Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

> On the basis of types, synthetic/chemical API accounted for the largest market share of 81.31 % in 2016.

> US accounted for the largest market share of 59.75 % in 2016, with a market value of USD 30,848.3 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 % during the forecast period.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> North America

> US

> Canada

> Europe

> Western Europe

> Germany

> France

> UK

> Italy

> Spain

> Rest of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

> Asia-Pacific

> China

> Japan

> India

> Republic of Korea

> Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

