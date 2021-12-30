Muscle Stimulator Market 2021 Opportunity Assessment, Business Opportunities, Top Industry Players, Trend and Growth to 2030 | Says Report Ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on muscle stimulator market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The total muscle stimulator market is expected to reach USD 768.3 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecasted period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Introduction

Electrical muscle stimulation (EMS), uses electric current for muscle contraction. The applications of EMS include strength training, rehabilitation after muscle injury or pain management, post-exercise recovery, chronic muscle disorders such as atrophy etc. the market for muscle stimulators is rising due to factors such as increasing popularity of sports, increased demand for fitness products, ageing population, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising affordability of muscle stimulators, increasing incidence of muscle diseases and disorders, demand for non-invasive technology devices and growing preference for muscle stimulators among physiotherapist.

The global muscle stimulator market is segmented on the basis of products, applications. The global muscle stimulator market by products is divided into Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulator, Burst mode Alternating Current, Neuromuscular Electric Stimulation, Interferential Current. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulator market is commanding the largest market share of 34.0% in 2016, this market is expected to reach USD 268.5 million in 2023 for USD 174.4 million in 2016 at a CAGR of 6.6% during forecast period.

Global muscle stimulator Market by application comprises of Pain Management, Neurological and Movement Disorder Management and Musculoskeletal Disorder Management. Out of which Pain Management application holds the largest market share of 46.6% in 2016, this market is expected to reach US$ 366.2 million in 2023 from US$ 238.5 million in 2016 and is growing at a stable CAGR of 6.4% globally.

On the basis of region the global Muscle Stimulator market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. North America is commanding the largest market share of 41.6% in 2016 with countries like US and Canada playing a prominent role in the development of the market. US market is expected to reach US$ 265.8 million in 2023 from US$ 166.7 million in 2016, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2017-2023. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during forecasted period

Key Players

The leading market players in the global muscle stimulator market include DJO Global, Inc., Mettler Electronics Corp., Axiobionics, Zynex, NeuroMetrix, Inc., OMRON Corporation, Tone-A-Matic and others.

Study objectives

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global muscle stimulator market

> To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on products, applications, and regions for the global muscle stimulator market.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influences the global muscle stimulator market

> To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global muscle stimulator market

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical Companies

> Pharmaceutical Suppliers

> Potential investors

> Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

> Reaserch companies

Key Findings

> The muscle stimulator global market and is expected to reach USD 768.3 million by 2023

> Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulator market is commanding the largest market share of 34.0% in 2016.

> North America holds the largest market share of 41.6% of microfluidic devices market and is anticipated to reach USD 328.9 million by the end of forecast period

> Asia the fastest growing region and expected to grow at the CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period

The reports also covers regional analysis

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

