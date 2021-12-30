Aesthetics Market 2021 Research Analysis on Competitive landscape and Key Vendors, Forecast by 2030 | Says Report Ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on aesthetics market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global aesthetics market is expected to reach US$ 18,417.2 million in 2023 from US$ 8,975.5 million in 2016. This market is expected to grow at a stable CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Introduction:

Aesthetics is the branch of theory concerned with the nature and valuation for craftsmanship or art, excellence, beauty and good taste. It has additionally been characterized as “critical reflection on art, culture and nature. Traditionally, the theory of craftsmanship focused on its definition, yet as of now this has not been the primary focus, with careful examinations of parts of art to a great extent replacing it. Philosophical aesthetics is here considered to focus on these modern improvements.

This growth is attributed to growing demand for aesthetic treatments, technological advancements in aesthetic industry, increasing acceptance of facial aesthetics and effects of pollution.

The global aesthetics market by product types is divided into Implants, Injectable’s and Energy-Based Devices. Implants market is commanding the largest market share of 38.6% in 2016, this market is expected to reach US$ 7,288.7 million in 2023 for US$ 3,467.0 million in 2016. Injectable’s market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2017-2023, and is expected to reach US$ 6,421.8 million in 2023. ?

Global Aesthetic Market by treatment comprises of Phototherapy Treatments, Chemical Peels, liposuction, Laser resurfacing. Out of which Phototherapy Treatments holds the largest market share of 36.0% in 2016, this market is expected to reach US$ 6,808.1 million in 2023 from US$ 3,231.4 million in 2016 and is growing at a stable CAGR of 11.3% globally. Chemical Peels and liposuction are considered to grow at a similar pace, with both markets growing at a CAGR of 11.2% and 11.1% respectively. This growth can be attributed to the rapid technological advancement in the aesthetic industry and growing acceptance of aesthetics procedures globally.

On the basis of application the global aesthetics market has been segmented into Body Shaping / Skin Tightening, Sub-Dermal Skin Treatment, Epidermal Skin/Hair Treatment. Shaping / Skin Tightening segment is commanding the largest market share of 41.1% globally in the aesthetics market by application. This market is expected to reach US$ 7,722.1 million in 2023 from US$ 3,689.5 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2017-2023. However Sub-Dermal Skin Treatment is expected to be the fastest growing segment which is growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

On the basis of region the global aesthetic market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. North America is commanding the largest market share of 52.2% in 2016 with countries like US and Canada playing a prominent role in the development of the market. US market is expected to reach US$ 7,954.7 million in 2023 for US$ 3,665.9 million in 2016, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period 2017-2023. Europe market is expected to be the second largest market globally, with countries like Germany, UK and France playing a prominent role in the market. Asia Pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market which is growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period 2016-2023.

Key Players:

The leading market players in the Global Aesthetics market include Galderma, Allergan , Merz Pharma , Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi.

Study objectives:

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various

> Segments and sub-segments of Global Aesthetics market.

> To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth.

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on Global Aesthetics products, treatment and applications for Global Aesthetics market.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

> To provide economical factors that influences the Global Aesthetics market.

> To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global Aesthetics market.

Target Audience:

> Aesthetics products manufacturers & suppliers

> Research and development (R&D) companies

> Market research and consulting service providers

> Academic institutes and universities

> Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings:

> Implants market is one of the largest segment in the global aesthetics market by product, which is expected to reach US$ 7,288.7 million in 2023 for US$ 3,467.0 million in 2016.

> Injectable market is the fastest growing market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

> Phototherapy Treatments market is one of the largest segment in the global aesthetics market by treatments, which is expected to reach US$ 6,836.9 million in 2023 for US$ 3,234.3 million in 2016.

> Body Shaping / Skin Tightening market is one of the largest segment in the global aesthetics market by application, which is expected to reach US$ 7,722.1 million in 2023 for US$ 3,689.5 million in 2016.

> North America market is one of the largest region in the global aesthetics market

> Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The reports also covers regional analysis:

> 9.1 North America

> 9.1.1 US

> 9.1.2 Canada

> 9.2 Europe

> 9.2.1 Germany

> 9.2.2 France

> 9.2.3 Italy

> 9.2.3 Spain

> 9.2.5 UK

> 9.2.6 Rest of Europe

> 9.3 Asia

> 9.3.1 Japan

> 9.3.2 China

> 9.3.3 India

> 9.3.4 Republic of Korea

> 9.3.5 Australia

> 9.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

> 9.4 Middle East & Africa

> 9.4.1 UAE – United Arab Emirates

> 9.4.2 Saudi Arabia

> 9.4.3 Egypt

> 9.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

