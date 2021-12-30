Dental Sleep Medicine Market 2021 Ecosystem Player Profiles, Value Chain and Industry Strategies to 2030 | Says Report Ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on dental sleep medicine market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global dental sleep medicine market was valued at $ 6,250.00 million in 2016 and is expected to reach at $ 10,851.03 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2 % during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Introduction

The global dental sleep medicine market was valued at $ 6,250.00 million in 2016 and is expected to reach at $ 10,851.03 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2 % during the forecast period. The most important factor for the rise in market is the huge number of unmet medical needs and the rising awareness of sleep disorders and the growing rate of screening for the ailment. The other market drivers are related with modern lifestyles such as lack of exercise, long working hours and exposure to noise and light pollution.

The market is majorly categorized on the basis of treatment & diagnostics which is further segmented into treatment and diagnostics. On the basis of treatment the market is segmented into positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy, oral and nasal devices, airway systems, other devices, drugs, and surgery. On the basis of diagnostics the market is segmented into polysomnography and respiratory polygraphy and home oximetry and actigraph. On the basis of end users the market is segmented into hospitals and sleep laboratories, and home and geographic regions. Globally, North America holds the largest market share of global dental sleep medicine market, registering 56.4% % in 2016.

The scope of global dental sleep medicine market study includes the market value, market size and a detailed analysis of vendor products and strategies.

Key Players

The leading players of the global dental sleep medicine market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Curative Medical Inc., Apex Medical Corporation, BMC Medical Co. Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company and others.

Study Objectives of Dental sleep medicine Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2027 Market

? To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth

? To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries

? To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, and sub-segment for global dental sleep medicine market

? To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

? To provide economic factors that influence the global dental sleep medicine market

Target Audience

> Dental sleep medicine companies

> Hospitals & Clinics

> Raw Material Suppliers

> Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

> On the basis of treatment, the positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy dominates the segment with a share of 39.97% and growing with a CAGR of 9.24%.

> U.S. accounted for the largest market share of 85.00 % in 2016, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.82 % during the forecast period from 2016 to 2023.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> North America

> US

> Canada

> Europe

> Western Europe

> Germany

> France

> UK

> Italy

> Spain

> Rest of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

> Asia-Pacific

> China

> Japan

> India

> Republic of Korea

> Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

