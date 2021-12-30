Endoscopy Device Market 2021 Comprehensive Industry and Vendor Landscape 2030 | Says Report Ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on endoscopy device market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The total endoscopy device market is expected to reach USD 42,342.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecasted period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Endoscopy is a nonsurgical process used to examine a person’s body. With the help an endoscope, a flexible tube with a light and camera attached to it, a healthcare specialists can view pictures of your digestive tract on a monitor.

In recent years multiple new advanced endoscopic technologies have been introduced in the market. Capsule endoscopy is a specially designed technique to visualize the minor parts of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. This technique received approval from FDA in 2001, and it was approved as a first line small bowel imaging device in 2003. Capsule endoscopy is high on demand and this enhanced adoption is attributed to the better diagnostic properties compared to the other methods. In the United States, there are three FDA approved small bowel capsule endoscopy systems available.

On the basis of types the global endoscopy device market is decided into Flexible Endoscopes, Rigid Endoscopes, Capsule Endoscopes, Surgical Endoscopes, and Robot-Assisted Endoscopes. Wherein Flexible Endoscopes market is expected to command the largest market share of 28.2%. However capsule endoscopes is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023.

On the basis of application the global endoscopy device market is segmented into Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Arthroscopy, Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy, Urology Endoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Mediastinoscopy, Otoscopy, and Laryngoscopy, where in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy is expected to command the largest market share of 17.3% in 2016. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.73% and is expected to reach USD 7,552.1 million by 2023.

On the basis of region the global endoscopy device market is divided into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Americas region is expected to command the largest market share of 37.4% in 2016, this market is expected to reach USD 15,186.1 million in 2023 from USD 10,343.2 million in 2016. Europe is expected to be the second largest market which is estimated to reach USD 12,334.9 million in 2023, this market is growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2017-2023. Asia pacific is the fastest growing market which is growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017-2023.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global endoscopy device market include Cogentix Medical, Integrate Endoscopy, J&J services Inc, Shaili Endoscopy, Interscope Inc., Cantel Medical, Micro-Tech Endoscopy, Cognetix, Stryker, OLYMPUS, KARL STORZ Gmbh & Co. KG, FUJIFILM, PENTAX MEDICAL, and RICHARD WOLF and others.

Study objectives

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global endoscopy device market

> To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on products, applications, and regions for the global endoscopy device market.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influences the global endoscopy device market

> To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global endoscopy device market

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical Companies

> Medical Devices Companies

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

> Potential Investors

Key Findings

> The global endoscopy device market is expected to reach USD 42,342.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.3%

> Flexible endoscopes segment market is expected to command the largest market share about 28.2%. However capsule endoscopes is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2017-2023

> The Americas holds the largest share of the endoscopy device market and is expected to reach USD 15,186.1 million by 2023

> Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is growing at a CAGR of 6.8% 2017-2023

The reports also covers regional analysis

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

