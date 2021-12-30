Clinical Data Analytics Market 2021 includes Statistical Forecasts, Competitive Landscape, Key Trend, and Strategic Recommendations by 2030 | Says Report Ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on clinical data analytics market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global clinical data analytics market was valued at $ 2,356.2 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $ 11,853.6 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 30.9 % during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Introduction

The major factors responsible for the growth of global clinical data analytics market are; government Initiatives to promote big data will spur the growth of this market, technological advancements, concept of value based care and pressure to curb healthcare costs has fuelled the growth of the market and others. The growth barriers are reluctance to share information regarding the health with the third party, privacy concerns, regulatory requirements, and power backup issues with big data accessing smart devices will restraint the growth of the market among others.

The market is majorly categorized on the basis of deployment model which is further segmented into on-premise and cloud based. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into quality care, population health management, clinical decision support, precision health, reporting and compliance. On the basis of end user the market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, academic and research institutes and geographic regions. Globally, North America holds the largest market share of global clinical data analytics market, registering 53.95 % in 2016.

The scope of global clinical data analytics market study includes the market value, market size and a detailed analysis of vendor products and strategies.

Key Players

The leading players of the Global clinical data analytics market are Cerner, International Business Machines Corporation, McKesson and Xerox and others.

Study Objectives of clinical data analytics Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2022 Market

? To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth

? To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries

? To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, and sub-segment for Global clinical data analytics market

? To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

? To provide economic factors that influence the Global clinical data analytics market

Target Audience

> Clinical data analytics companies

> Hospitals & Clinics

> Raw Material Suppliers

> Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

> On the basis of deployment model, on-premise segment holds largest market share of global clinical data analytics market, registering 1579.9 % of total market in 2016.

> US holds 71.66 % market share of North America clinical data analytics market and is expected to reach $ 4466.7 million by 2022 from $ 911.1 million in 2016.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> North America

> US

> Canada

> Europe

> Western Europe

> Germany

> France

> UK

> Italy

> Spain

> Rest of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

> Asia-Pacific

> China

> Japan

> India

> Republic of Korea

> Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

