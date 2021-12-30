Dental Cam Milling Machine Market 2021 Key Drivers and Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast Insights by 2030 | Says Report Ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on dental cam milling market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global dental cam milling machine market was valued at $ 857.7 million in 2016 and is expected to reach at $ 1,415.6 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 7.2 % during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Introduction

The major factors responsible for the growth of global dental cam milling machine market are high adoption of CAD/CAM systems in the dentistry resulting in the increased usage of CAM milling machines, growing ability to process different dental materials such as zirconia, acrylic, wax, metal and others with high accuracy and precision, growth of dental service organizations, development of new dental restorative materials, patient customized treatment approach, and increasing cosmetic dentistry treatments.

The growth barriers are lack of awareness about the advantages of dental cam milling machine and high maintenance cost regarding the health among others.

The market is majorly categorized on the basis of types which is further segmented into into Lab Scale milling machines and office scale milling machines.

On the basis of application the market is segmented into crowns, denture, bridges, veneers, and inlays/onlays and geographic regions. Globally, Europe holds the largest market share of global dental cam milling machine market, registering 42.4 % in 2016.

The scope of global dental cam milling machine market study includes the market value, market size and a detailed analysis of vendor products and strategies.

Key Players

The leading players of the global dental cam milling machine market are Axsys Incorporated, B&D Dental Technologies, DATRON AG, Dentsply Sirona, KaVo Dental GmbH, Planmeca OY, Straumann, Yenadent Ltd. and others.

Study Objectives of Dental cam milling machine Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2022 Market

? To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth

? To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries

? To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, and sub-segment for global dental cam milling machine market

? To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

? To provide economic factors that influence the global dental cam milling machine market

Target Audience

> Dental cam milling machine companies

> Hospitals & Clinics

> Raw Material Suppliers

> Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

> On the basis of types, lab scale milling machine accounted for the largest market share of 65.15 % in 2016.

> US accounted for the largest market share of 77.55 % in 2016, with a market value of USD 251.6 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3 % during the forecast period.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> North America

> US

> Canada

> Europe

> Western Europe

> Germany

> France

> UK

> Italy

> Spain

> Rest of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

> Asia-Pacific

> China

> Japan

> India

> Republic of Korea

> Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

