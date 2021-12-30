Connected Health Market 2021 Research with COVID-19 Impact Analysis – Segmentation, Regional Outlook and Competition Analysis to 2030 | Says Report Ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on connected healthcare market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The globally connected healthcare market is expected to reach $105,337.5 Million by 2022 at a CAGR of 30.27% during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Introduction

Connected health is a new model for healthcare delivery which provides healthcare services remotely. Connected healthcare solutions amalgamate data from various sources to provide a holistic picture of an individual’s health.

Globally, healthcare management application will be the fastest growing application segment growing at a CAGR of 30.79% from 2016 to 2022, as many programs and campaigns have been started in the last few years in the developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

North America commands largest market share of 36.7%, while Asia-Pacific registers fastest growing CAGR of 30.76% during the forecast period.

Monitoring Applications segment accounted for the largest market share of North America connected healthcare market, by application, registering revenue of USD 2.61 billion in 2015 and expected to reach USD 22.36 billion by 2022. In North America, Healthcare Management is the fastest growing segment, and is expected to grow at the rate of 30.34% CAGR during forecasted period. Monitoring Applications segment accounted for the largest share in India, China, Australia, Middle East, and Republic of Korea markets.

M-health services, accounted for the largest share of the U.S. connected healthcare market, registering revenue of USD 1.95 billion in 2015 and expected to reach USD 16.33 billion by 2022. It also accounts for the largest market segment in UK, Italy, Japan China, and India. Germany accounted for the largest market share of Europe connected healthcare market registering revenue of USD 946.5 million in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 7.99 billion by 2022. The UK is the fastest growing region, and is expected to grow at the rate of 31.05% CAGR during forecast period. E-prescription is the fastest growing segment in Asia Pacific and is expected to grow at the rate of 31.27% CAGR during forecasted period.

Globally, Asia-Pacific region is one of the fastest growing markets for connected healthcare. It was valued at USD 2.65 billion in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 23.8 billion by 2022, at the rate of 30.6% during the forecast period.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global connected healthcare market include Agamatrix.inc (USA), Airstrips Technology (San Antonio), AliveCore Inc. (Australia), Apple Inc. (USA), Athenahealth Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Co. (US), Cerner (USA), GE Healthcare (UK), Honeywell Life care Solutions (UK), and Medtronics (Republic of Ireland)

Study objectives of connected healthcare market

? To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

? To provide historical and forecast revenues of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional and country-level markets

? To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, applications, and its sub-segments.

? To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience

> Medical devices manufacturers

> Medical devices distributors

> Pharmaceutical companies

> Hospitals & Clinics

> Service suppliers

> Potential investors

> Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

> Asia-Pacific market is valued by USD 2.65 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach by USD 23.8 billion by 2022

> Healthcare management will be the fastest growing application segment growing at a CAGR of 30.79% from 2016 to 2022

> North America held the largest market share of 36.7% in 2015, while Asia-Pacific is expected to register fastest growth of 30.76% CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional analysis of global connected healthcare market

The North America connected healthcare market is poised to reach $3.37 billion by 2022, to grow at a CAGR of around 29.75% during the forecasted period. Asia-Pacific continues to be the leading region during the forecast period.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> North America

> U.S.

> Canada

> Europe

> Germany

> France

> UK

> Italy

> Spain

> Asia-Pacific

> Japan

> China

> India

> Australia

> Republic of Korea

> Middle East & Africa

> Middle East

> Africa

