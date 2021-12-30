Alexa
Taiwan minister vows to crack down on drunk driving

Hsu Kuo-yung said police will increase random sobriety tests during New Year holiday

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/30 20:31
Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung.

Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) on Thursday (Dec. 30) vowed to crack down on drunk driving, ordering police departments in every county and city to mobilize to increase random sobriety tests, SETN reported.

Drunk driving has become a hot topic after a 38-year-old man surnamed Huang (黃) drunk drove for the third time on Sunday night (Dec. 26) and plowed his car into a family of four crossing a street in Kaohsiung on their way to see a light show on Love River. The mother of the family died of her injuries, while the father and two daughters were also injured.

Hsu said Thursday the National Police Agency and all police departments will increase random sobriety tests at DWI/DUI hotspots during the New Year holiday and before the Lunar New Year break, per CNA. There will be lunch and dinner parties toward the end of the year and people should not drive and drink, CNA quoted the minister as saying.

He said drinkers should instead order a driving service or take a taxi. As to the suggestion from some legislators to make drunk drivers’ names public, the minister said that it’s up to prosecutors to decide, per CNA.
