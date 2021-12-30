Alexa
Men's super-G in Bormio called off because of warm weather

By Associated Press
2021/12/30 19:18
A view of the course after an alpine ski men's World Cup super-G has been canceled do to the snow conditions, in Bormio, Italy, Thursday, Dec. 30, 202...
A view of the course after an alpine ski men's World Cup super-G has been canceled do to the snow conditions, in Bormio, Italy, Thursday, Dec. 30, 202...

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — A men’s World Cup super-G scheduled for the Stelvio course on Thursday was called off because of warm weather.

With the temperature forecast to reach 7 degrees Celsius (45 degrees Fahrenheit), organizers were concerned that conditions would not be safe enough.

The race was originally scheduled for Lake Louise, Alberta, in November but had been postponed because of weather issues at the Canadian resort. It was not immediately clear if the race would be postponed to a later date again or canceled altogether.

The race would have been the final event of the calendar year.

The men open 2022 with a slalom in Zagreb, Croatia, on Jan. 5.

Over the previous two days, Dominik Paris won a downhill in Bormio and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won a super-G.

Also Thursday, the International Ski Federation announced that women’s giant slalom and slalom races scheduled for Maribor, Slovenia, on Jan. 8 and 9, respectively, have been canceled because of “the present situation on the race hill and unfavorable weather forecast.”

“A possible replacement will be communicated in due course,” the FIS said.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-30 20:54 GMT+08:00

