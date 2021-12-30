Alexa
India wins 1st test in South Africa by 113 runs

By Associated Press
2021/12/30 19:20
India's bowler Jasprit Bumrah reacts after successfully appealing LBW to dismiss South Africa's captain Dean Elgar, during the fifth day of the Test C...
India's captain Virat Kohli watches the electronic score board during the fifth day of the Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at Centur...
South Africa's batsman Temba Bavuma, left, reacts hit by ball thrown by India's bowler Mohammed Siraj attempting a run out, during the fifth day of th...
India's bowler Mohammed Siraj, left, jumps as he celebrates after bowling South Africa's batsman Quinton de Kock 21 runs, during the fifth day of the ...
South Africa's batsman Quinton de Kock is bowled by India's bowler Mohammed Siraj, during the fifth day of the Test Cricket match between South Africa...
India's bowler Mohammed Siraj, left, jumps as he celebrates after bowling South Africa's batsman Quinton de Kock 21 runs, during the fifth day of the ...

CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — India won the first test in South Africa by 113 runs, closing out victory on the final day on Thursday by taking the last three wickets in the space of two overs right after lunch.

South Africa was all out for 191 in its second innings while chasing a daunting target of 305 at SuperSport Park.

It gave India a precious lead in the three-match series and the top-ranked team took a big step toward its goal of finally winning a test series in South Africa.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami took three wickets each in the final innings and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin finished it off with two wickets in two balls.

India managed to win with the best part of two sessions to spare despite the second day of the test being washed out by rain.

The second test in Johannesburg starts on Monday.

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-30 20:24 GMT+08:00

