The Global Supply Chain Analysis Market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030|$ 23.3 billion.

The global supply chain analysis market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, reaching US $ 23.3 billion in 2030. The global supply chain analytics market was $ 4.46 billion.

Supply chain analytics enable data-driven decisions at the strategic, operational and tactical levels, thus including procurement, manufacturing, distribution and logistics processes. Includes the entire value chain. Benefits of supply chain analytics include increased productivity, reduced waste, forecasting inventory, and improved customer relationships.

Factors affecting the growth of the market

growth of the market: the world of supply chain analysis market, manufacturing, retail, transport, such as a variety of It is growing due to a variety of factors, including the rise in industry-derived business data, the surge in government support for big data initiatives, and the adoption of big data technology.

Market threats: data inaccuracies and lack of IT talent. May slow global market growth.

Market Opportunities: Increasing demand for cloud-based supply chain analytics solutions and increasing awareness of their benefits will bring the global supply chain analytics market to the next few years. Favorable growth opportunities will be created .

The COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Pandemic has increased the demand for source cable solutions. Supply chain analysis is a task that requires an organization to respond to products, time, or urgent response. Helps identify supply chain analytics giants to actively participate in the market, provide solutions to mitigate the negative effects of pandemics, and enable effective management of supply-demand gaps. As a result, the outbreak of COVID-19 had a positive impact on the supply chain analysis market.

The main findings of the market report

By service, professional services dominated the global supply series analytics market by 2020. Professional service providers present specific information such as market demand and analytics to protect important information.

Based on the end-user segment, retail and consumer goods accounted for the largest share in 2020. The retail industry’s supply chain is becoming more complex. In the

regional segment, North America is the global source. Dominate sales across the chain analytics market. As business operations become more complex, companies place more importance on visual representation.

List of major players profiled in the global supply chain analysis market

• MicroStrategy Incorporated

• Tableau Software

• Kinaxis

• Manhattan Associates Incorporated

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Infor Incorporated

• SAS Institute Incorporated

• Qlik Technologies, Incorporated

• Other Prominent Players

Segmental Analysis

The global supply chain analytics market is segmented with a focus on solutions, services, deployments, end users, and regions.

Solution-based segmentation.

• logistics

• Manufacturing industry

• Planning / Procurement

• Sales / business

• Visualization / reporting



Service-based segmentation

• professional

• Support and maintenance



Deployment-based segmentation

cloud

• On-premises



End-user-based segmentation

• Retail / consumer goods

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing industry

• Transportation industry

• Aerospace and Defense

• High-tech products

• others

By region,

North America

• America

• Canada

• Mexico



Europe

western Europe

• England

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Other Western European countries



Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Other Eastern European countries



Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia / New Zealand

• Association of Southeast Asian Nations

• Other Asia Pacific regions



Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Other Middle East / Africa regions



South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Other South American regions



