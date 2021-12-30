The Global Automotive Finance Market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030|$ 455.5 billion.

The global automotive finance market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the projected period from 2021 to 2030, reaching US $ 455.5 billion in 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : – https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/request-sample/automotive-finance-market

The automotive industry provides financial products and support to buy cars without paying in cash. Doing is called financing. You may be able to borrow money from financial institutions such as banks, credit unions, dealers, or private lenders.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Market Growth.

Increasing demand for passenger cars, increasing popularity of alternative fuel vehicles, and government efforts aimed at promoting the use of electric vehicles will support the growth of the global market for automobile finance.

Market Demand

Car modernization, smart car development, strict car regulations, and rising popularity of luxury cars are impacting demand in the global automotive financial markets.

Market opportunity.

Consumers are becoming more aware of traffic congestion, and the introduction of complex transportation and car sharing is advancing, shifting the focus from car ownership to car use. Car finance companies are working with OEMs, car rental companies and fleet operators to expand their business. As a result, these factors create new business opportunities for automotive finance companies.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the automotive finance industry. OICA (Organization Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles) estimates that demand for new cars in 2020 will decrease by 3-4%. In June 2020, the majority of countries unlocked and thereby resumed car sales. Accenture estimates that new lending in 2020 increased by 3.2% compared to 2019.

The Asia-Pacific region will have a large share of the 2020 automotive finance market. Population growth, the introduction of emission regulations, and increased demand for luxury cars are driving market growth in the region.

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report : – https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/request-sample/automotive-finance-market

Major players

• Bank of America

• Chase Auto Finance

• GM Financial Incorporated

• Toyota Financial Services

• BNP Paribas

• Daimler Financial Services

• Ford Motor Credit Company

• HSBC Holdings plc

• Ally Financial, Wells Fargo and Company

• Banco Bradesco SA

• Capital One

• Volkswagen Financial Services

• HDFC Bank Limited

• Hitachi Capital Asia Pacific Pte. Limited

• Standard Bank Group Limited

• Other prominent players

Market segmentation

The global automotive finance market is segmented with a focus on type, service type, vehicle type, provider, purpose and region.

By type

• Indirect finance for automobiles

• Direct Automotive Finance



By service type

• New car

• Secondhand car



By vehicle type

• Passenger car

• Commercial vehicle



By provider

• Bank

• OEM

• Financial institution

• Shinkin bank

• others



By purpose

• lease

• loan

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report : – https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/request-sample/automotive-finance-market

By region

• North America

o USA

o Canada

o Mexico



• Europe

o Western Europe

 England

 Germany

 France

 Italy

 Spain

 Other Western Europe regions



• Eastern Europe

 Poland

 Russia

 Other Eastern European countries



• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia / New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Other Asia Pacific regions



• Middle East / Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• The rest of the MEA



• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Other South American regions



[Free sample]

You can apply for a free sample of this report here : – https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/request-sample/automotive-finance-market

[Contact for inquiries regarding this matter]

TEL: 0120-4251598 (9: 00-18: 00, excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays)

E-mail: sales @ panoramadatainsights.jp

URL: https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/

[Panorama Data Insights Company Profile]

We are a team of experts with decades of experience, evolving information, knowledge and wisdom. I am determined to help connect with the landscape of. Panorama Data Insights always aims to provide unique and effective insights and best-in-class research services through qualitative and quantitative analysis in a wide range of areas of interest. Our analysts, consultants and associates are experts in their respective fields and enhance the ethics of our core work with our extensive research and analysis capabilities. Our researchers dig deep into the past, present and future to provide statistical research, market research reports, analytical insights and what we can think of for almost every of our valued entrepreneurial customers and public institutions. I will do it. Generate predictions of future scenarios related to your area.

CONTACT US

ADDRESS :- 1st floor of Nihonbashi Daiei Building, 1-2-6 Nihonbashi Muromachi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-0022

EMAIL :- sales@panoramadatainsights.jp

TELEPHONE :- +81-3 4565 5232