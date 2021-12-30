Taiwan inches closer to allowing parents to take leave together

A dad plays with his kids in the park. A dad plays with his kids in the park. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Anticipated adjustments to leave regulations will allow parents in Taiwan to take parental leave together, even though the Labor Bureau website has not updated the changes yet.

Amendments to the Employment Insurance Act (就業保險法) passed the third reading at the Legislative Yuan on Dec. 24. Once finalized, it will enable parents to take paid leave at the same time, according to a CNA report.

Bureau of Labor Affairs guidelines show parents must have at least two children under the age of three to be eligible to take leave together, as has previously been the requirement. Once the changes are finally passed into law, it is expected the bureau will update the website accordingly.

For many years, one parent had to work full-time for the other to qualify for paid leave in Taiwan. Now, with the new changes, both parties can apply and receive the government salary subsidy (80% of their income) at the same time.

Yet, despite the leave being designed so that parents can reserve their positions for six months while they take leave, most interviewed by FormosaTV said they would be too afraid to leave their jobs. The reason is they worry they will not get their jobs back once they return to the workplace.

Taiwan’s parental leave is structured so the government pays the parents a monthly allowance during leave, and not the parent’s employer. According to data by Taiwan’s Bureau of Labor Affairs, about 14,000 people apply each year, with an average monthly payment of NT$20,000 (US$718), with most taking about five months off, per FormosaTV.

The government will have to move quickly if it is to turn Taiwan’s demographic nosedive around. While the COVID-19 pandemic delivered a baby boom in Scandinavian countries, there has been no such silver lining in Taiwan.

In 2020, Taiwan only saw 165,000 babies born — the lowest in history. The crude birth rate, meaning the annual number of live births per 1,000 people, was seven, which fell well short of the death rate.