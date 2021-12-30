Alexa
Taiwan promises to help Lithuania switch market from China

Taiwan calls on global support for east European ally to counter Beijing's political and economic coercion

By Chang Ya-chun, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/30 18:00
MOFA Spokeswoman Joanne Ou. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced Friday (Dec. 30) it will assist Lithuania, help it shift its market from China, and expand its supply chain security with democratic allies.

Foreign ministers from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom held a telephone conference with U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken on Thursday (Dec. 29). They all stressed their support for Lithuania as it faces down China’s threats.

According to a summary released by U.S. State Department Spokesman Ned Price, the four countries said they would stand with Lithuania. The east European country has faced multiple threats from China after strengthening ties with Taiwan.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) praised the moral courage of the four foreign ministers and Lithuania for upholding democratic values. MOFA called on other democratic countries to support Lithuania.

MOFA said Taiwan sent an economic and trade delegation to Lithuania in October and signed six Memoranda of Understanding (MOU). In addition, Taiwan assisted Lithuanian businesses to participate in the Food Taipei Mega show 2021, which was well-received by Taiwanese consumers.

“We firmly believe that Taiwan, Lithuania, and all those who support the relationship between the two countries are on the right side of history and that democracy will prevail,” Ou said.
Updated : 2021-12-30 18:53 GMT+08:00

