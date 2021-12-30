COVID cluster infection suspected in Taipei quarantine hotel

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is investigating a possible COVID cluster infection involving three cases at an epidemic prevention hotel in Taipei, which has been evacuated.

On Thursday afternoon (Dec. 30), CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that two new imported cases reported that day, case Nos. 17,085 and 17,099, as well as case No. 17,058 (reported on Dec. 28), all stayed at the same epidemic prevention hotel, in Taipei's Zhongzheng District. Chen emphasized that although the cases had stayed on overlapping dates at the same hotel, the center cannot yet confirm whether it is a cluster infection.

Case No. 17,085 arrived from the U.S. on Dec. 22, while case No. 17,099 returned from Japan on Dec. 16. Chen said they had opted to spend all 14 days of their quarantine in the hotel and both stayed on the fifth floor.

While undergoing quarantine, Case No. 17,085 began experiencing symptoms and tested positive for COVID. Case No. 17,099 also tested positive for the virus while still in quarantine.

After returning from China on Dec. 14, Case No. 17,058 stayed on the sixth floor of the hotel and had opted for the "10+4" quarantine option for the Lunar Festival. The traveler then tested positive during the last four days of their quarantine period.

Chen said that after 10 days of quarantine in the hotel, case No. 17,058 returned home where he stayed in his basement and did not come in contact with his family members, who have since tested negative for the virus. Chen predicted that since the case had remained in isolation at home, the odds of community transmission are slim.

The CECC head said genetic sequencing is being carried out to determine if the three cases were infected with the same strain of the virus. After the third case was reported, the hotel was emptied and its occupants were transported to other epidemic prevention hotels and quarantine centers.

Three contacts were listed for case Nos. 17,058 and 17.085, placed in quarantine, and tested negative for the virus. Of the 29 fellow guests on the fifth floor, one tested positive (case No. 17,099), 12 tested negative, three are being tested, and 13 are awaiting results.

Of the 28 people who stayed on other floors, 27 have tested negative and one is undergoing testing. In addition, there are eight employees undergoing self-health monitoring, with seven testing negative for the virus and one undergoing testing.