Taiwan’s Kaohsiung hopes EV companies will follow Foxconn Technology

EV sector likely to create 5,000 jobs for Kaohsiung, which is already a strong manufacturing base

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/30 16:46
Foxconn's Model T electric bus could ply the streets of Kaohsiung next year. (Foxconn Technology photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A decision by Foxconn Technology Group to base part of its electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing operations at Qiaotou Science Park should bring about 5,000 new jobs in Kaohsiung, the city government said Thursday (Dec. 30).

One of the Apple iPhone maker’s first EV projects, the Model T bus, could appear on the streets of the south Taiwan city as early as next year, Liberty Times reported.

Kaohsiung provides a strong base for the sector due to the presence of metal materials and precision industry factories, according to city government officials. Companies in the region are already producing aluminum alloys, while steel group CSC Corp. Taiwan has worked itself into the supply chain for EV leader Tesla.

The expected arrival of 5,000 new jobs will also boost the local property market and help the city persuade talent to return home. Kaohsiung and other areas in the southern part of the country have struggled with a “brain drain” to the north, where government, services, and the high-tech sector have long been concentrated.

New Taipei City-based Foxconn is one of the world’s largest contract makers for electronic products. In October, it unveiled three EVs, the Model C SUV, the Model E sedan, and the Model T bus, to be produced by its joint venture with Yulon Group.
