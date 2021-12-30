Alexa
Taipei MRT turns down Amnesty International ad for activist jailed in China

Removing mentions of China and of Lee Ming-che's full name did not work

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/30 15:59
Ads by Amnesty International in support of Lee Ming-che never made it into Taipei's MRT system. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) turned down two applications by Amnesty International for an ad supporting the case of Lee Ming-che (李明哲), the Taiwanese human rights activist jailed in China since 2017, reports said Thursday (Dec. 30).

Lee vanished after entering China from Macau in March 2017, with China waiting months before it confirmed he had been detained for his contacts with dissidents and human rights activists. At what was widely regarded as a show trial in November 2017, he was sentenced to five years in prison.

The Taiwan chapter of Amnesty International designed a poster in comic style to bring attention to Lee’s fate on International Human Rights Day, Dec. 10. However, the TRTC objected to mentions of China and of Lee Ming-che’s full name, CNA reported.

After talks, Amnesty agreed to replace the word “China” with the term “mystery country” and to refer to the activist as “Mr. Lee,” but the changes were still not enough. Human rights campaigners and politicians demanded an explanation from the company on how it decides whether to accept ads or not.

In a news release, the company said a review committee of 10 outside experts and three company representatives decides the fate of ads that might touch on controversial subjects. The TRTC said it would take outside opinions into account for the future handling of such cases.
Lee Ming-che
human rights activist
Taipei MRT
TRTC
Amnesty International
International Human Rights Day

