Magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan

Map of magnitude 5.4 earthquake that struck Hualien on Dec. 30. (CWB image) Map of magnitude 5.4 earthquake that struck Hualien on Dec. 30. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolted eastern Taiwan at 2:47 p.m. on Friday (Dec. 30) afternoon, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 92 kilometers east of Hualien County Hall, with a focal depth of 27.1 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Yilan County and a 2 in Hualien County, New Taipei City, Taipei City, Taitung County, Hsinchu County, and Changhua County. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Nantou County, Taichung City, Taoyuan City, Keelung City, Miaoli County, Chiayi County, Hsinchu City, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, and Tainan City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.