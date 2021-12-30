Taiwan signs Mirage missile system service agreement with MBDA

Mirage 2000 jets flying over Taipei in Sept. in a rehearsal for Double Ten National Day. Mirage 2000 jets flying over Taipei in Sept. in a rehearsal for Double Ten National Day. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Air Force has signed a NT$429 million (US$15.5 million) agreement with French-based MBDA to service the missile systems for its Mirage 2000 jets, reports said Thursday (Dec. 30).

Taiwan bought 60 of the fighters from France in 1992, along with 480 MICA medium-range air-to-air missiles and 960 Magic 2 short-range missiles. The Hsinchu Air Force Base is home to all the French jets.

The new contract, which will be valid from Jan. 1, 2022 to the end of 2026, covered technical assistance service for both the MICA and Magic missiles, the Liberty Times reported.

In September, the military signed a similar agreement with Mirage manufacturer Dassault valued at NT$790.96 million (US$28.45 million). The company will send French technicians to Hsinchu Air Force Base to help with the maintenance work on the jets.

The Dassault contract, signed by a Ministry of National Defense procurement representative in Europe, will remain in force for five years until Sept. 13, 2026.