Taiwan reports 24 imported COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Dec. 30) reported 24 imported COVID-19 cases.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 24 imported cases and no new confirmed local infections. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 850.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the imported cases include 11 males and 13 females ranging in age from their teens to their 60s. Between Dec. 14-28 they entered Taiwan from the U.S. (Case Nos. 17,076, 17,078-17,080, 17,082-17,083, 17,085, 17,088, 17,090, 17,094, 17,096-17,097), Vietnam (case No. 17,077 and 17,098), U.K. (case No. 17,081), Nicaragua (case No. 17,084), Nigeria (case No. 17,086), Canada (case No. 17,087), UAE (case No. 17,089), France (case Nos. 17091-17093), Thailand (case No. 17095), and Japan (case No. 17,099).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 4,932,261 COVID tests, with 4,912,670 coming back negative. Of the 16,988 confirmed cases, 2,334 were imported, 14,600 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 111 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 850 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 838 deaths from local infections, 413 were in New Taipei; 322 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.