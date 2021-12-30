Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tulane holds on for 85-84 win over Memphis

By Associated Press
2021/12/30 11:36
Tulane holds on for 85-84 win over Memphis

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jalen Cook scored 25 points and Tulane held off Memphis for an 85-84 win on Wednesday night.

Landers Nolley II made a pair of foul shots with 36 seconds remaining to help the Tigers pull within 1, but they wouldn't get any closer.

The game marked the first American Athletic Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Kevin Cross had 15 points for Tulane (4-6). Sion James added 14 points. R.J. McGee had 13 points.

Nolley had 19 points for the Tigers. Jayden Hardaway added 14 points. Earl Timberlake had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-30 13:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Taiwan alters testing regulations for travelers, migrant workers
Taiwan alters testing regulations for travelers, migrant workers
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
Taiwan's digital COVID vaccination certificate to be available Dec. 28
Taiwan's digital COVID vaccination certificate to be available Dec. 28
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
Biden signs act inviting Taiwan to RIMPAC, boosting asymmetric defenses
Biden signs act inviting Taiwan to RIMPAC, boosting asymmetric defenses
McDonald's China confirms it’s testing exercise bikes in stores
McDonald's China confirms it’s testing exercise bikes in stores
China freezes US$94 million assets of Taiwanese couple over alleged pyramid scheme
China freezes US$94 million assets of Taiwanese couple over alleged pyramid scheme
Ortega seizes Taiwan's former embassy from church, hands it to China
Ortega seizes Taiwan's former embassy from church, hands it to China
"