Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Shumate carries Toledo past W. Michigan 83-56

By Associated Press
2021/12/30 11:26
Shumate carries Toledo past W. Michigan 83-56

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate had 22 points plus 11 rebounds as Toledo romped past Western Michigan 83-56 on Wednesday night.

Ryan Rollins added 20 points for the Rockets. Rollins also had five steals.

Both teams were playing their first Mid-American Conference game of the season.

Ra'Heim Moss had six rebounds for Toledo (9-3, 1-0 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory.

Setric Millner Jr., who was second on the Rockets in scoring heading into the contest with 15 points per game, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

Lamar Norman Jr. had 10 points and six rebounds for the Broncos (4-8, 0-1). Markeese Hastings added nine points and 18 rebounds. Titus Wright had three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-30 13:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Taiwan alters testing regulations for travelers, migrant workers
Taiwan alters testing regulations for travelers, migrant workers
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
Taiwan's digital COVID vaccination certificate to be available Dec. 28
Taiwan's digital COVID vaccination certificate to be available Dec. 28
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
Biden signs act inviting Taiwan to RIMPAC, boosting asymmetric defenses
Biden signs act inviting Taiwan to RIMPAC, boosting asymmetric defenses
McDonald's China confirms it’s testing exercise bikes in stores
McDonald's China confirms it’s testing exercise bikes in stores
China freezes US$94 million assets of Taiwanese couple over alleged pyramid scheme
China freezes US$94 million assets of Taiwanese couple over alleged pyramid scheme
Ortega seizes Taiwan's former embassy from church, hands it to China
Ortega seizes Taiwan's former embassy from church, hands it to China
"