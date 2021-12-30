Alexa
Elisias lifts Bryant past Central Connecticut 80-76

By Associated Press
2021/12/30 11:17
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Hall Elisias had a career-high 25 points plus 10 rebounds as Bryant narrowly defeated Central Connecticut 80-76 on Wednesday night.

Elisias hit 9 of 11 shots. He added five blocks.

The game marked the Northeast Conference opener for both teams.

Adham Eleeda had 15 points for Bryant (5-7, 1-0 Northeast Conference). Peter Kiss added 12 points and eight rebounds. Charles Pride had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

After heading to the locker room at the half with a 40-31 lead, Bryant managed to hang on for the four-point victory despite being outscored by five points in the second half. The Blue Devils' 45 points in the second half were a season high for the team.

Davonte Sweatman had 16 points for the Blue Devils (3-10, 0-1). Ian Krishnan added 14 points. Joe Ostrowsky had 14 points and seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

