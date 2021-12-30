Bledsoe, Morris help struggling Clippers beat Celtics 91-82

New York Knicks guard Tyler Hall (1) drives as Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wedne... New York Knicks guard Tyler Hall (1) drives as Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

BOSTON (AP) — Eric Bledsoe scored 10 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, hitting a key 3-pointer down the stretch, to help the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Boston Celtics 91-82 on Wednesday night.

Marcus Morris had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Terance Mann and Luke Kennard also scored 17 apiece for the Clippers. Los Angeles ended a two-game skid and completed a season sweep of the Celtics on a night both clubs were short-handed.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 30 points. Robert Williams had 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Al Horford added nine points with 10 rebounds.

The Clippers were without star forward Paul George for a third straight game with a torn ligament in his right elbow that could keep him out up to a month. But Los Angeles, which had lost five of six, led most of the game.

Boston was missing scoring leader Jayson Tatum, who was placed on the COVID-19 health and safety protocols list on Monday, and starting guard Marcus Smart, who was out with a hand injury.

KNICKS 94, PISTONS 85

DETROIT (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 34 points to lead a huge night from New York’s bench and the Knicks beat short-handed Detroit.

Immanuel Quickley added 18 points as the Knicks’ reserves combined for 65 points. RJ Barrett was the only starter in double figures at 15 points. New York outscored Detroit 30-14 in the fourth quarter.

Saddiq Bey had a career-high 32 points for Detroit, and Hamidou Diallo had a season-high 31 points with 13 rebounds. The NBA-worst Pistons have lost four in a row and 18 of 19.

HORNETS 116, PACERS 108

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 35 points, LaMelo Ball added 21 points and 12 rebounds and Charlotte beat Indiana.

Ball also had nine assists, falling just short of his third triple-double this season and the fourth of his career. The Hornets won their third straight overall and fifth in a row in the series, including all three matchups this season.

Caris LeVert scored 27 points for Indiana.