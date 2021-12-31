Taiwan plans 'smart' task force for Slovakia in 2022

Top envoys of six representative offices in Taiwan talk about their respective smart city development on the Taiwan Smart Solutions Internat... Top envoys of six representative offices in Taiwan talk about their respective smart city development on the Taiwan Smart Solutions International Forum on Dec. 29, 2021. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is building a "smart city solution" task force for Slovakia to deploy Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for its smart city projects. It will also, in the near future, help trade partners develop industrial upgrades, said a top official of a Taipei-based trade association.

The task force includes multiple stakeholders, comprising more than 90 Taiwan companies such as telecom operators and IoT component suppliers. It is tasked with passing on knowledge about suppliers to Slovakian manufacturers and helping build greener and smarter cities in the landlocked country in Central Europe.

This will boost employment and sustainable growth so that talented young engineers can be retained. In return, Taiwan suppliers can reach out to central and eastern European countries with low cost and risk.

The Czech Republic, Poland, Lithuania, Hungary, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, India and Montana in the United States are said to be interested in this win-win initiative. It will leverage Taiwan's tech strengths and help hammer out a robust local supply chain that caters to the needs of each trade partner.

The idea will initially be realized at the upcoming Taiwan Smart Experience Center (TSEC) in Slovakia, which will adopt elements from the metaverse so visitors can virtually experience the services or products of the 90 companies involved. These companies range from tech giants to small enterprises, both near and far, allowing parties in different time zones to exchange collaboration opportunities. It is particularly useful given the fear of flying in the post-pandemic world.

James Kuo-ann Chiao (焦國安), CEO of Smart Cities Consulting and chairman of the Smart Cities Committee, Chinese International Economic Cooperation Association (CIECA) said: "The living labs will be built with the most advanced artificial intelligence technologies to present the digitally-connected ecosystems that have transformed the way cities function and that lead to innovation, progress, and economic growth."

CIECA recently co-hosted the Taiwan Smart Solutions International Forum along with a smart solution exhibition in Taipei, which was attended by seven top trade envoys from India, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Turkey, Hungary, and Finland.

At the event, Deputy Rep. of Slovakia, Michaela Sulakova, talked about an MOU inked with Taiwan in October that laid the foundation for the living lab. She said the office is looking to do everything possible to meet the country's ambitious sustainable smart city solutions.

Deputy Rep. of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Alsosary, said the country's ambitious US$500 billion smart city project NEOM, which is AI-driven and renewable energy-powered, is seeking to collaborate with global contractors, including Taiwan.



Officials of foreign representative offices in Taiwan tour the smart solution exhibition and exchange ideas with solution providers on Dec. 29, 2021. (Taiwan News photo)



A top manager of Acer Being Communication is introducing the company's smart water meter to a foreign representative at the smart solution exhibition on Dec. 29, 2021. (Taiwan News photo)