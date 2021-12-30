Alexa
Broome carries Morehead St. over Eastern Illinois 63-50

By Associated Press
2021/12/30 10:35
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Johni Broome had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Morehead State topped Eastern Illinois 63-50 on Wednesday night.

Both teams were playing their first Ohio Valley Conference game of the season.

Tray Hollowell had 16 points for Morehead State (9-5), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Jake Wolfe added six rebounds. Ta'lon Cooper had seven assists.

CJ Lane scored a season-high 20 points and had six rebounds for the Panthers (2-12), who have now lost five games in a row. Rodolfo Rufino Bolis added seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-30 12:43 GMT+08:00

