Mexico approves use of Cuba's Abdala coronavirus vaccine

A person is pushed in a wheelchair to be vaccinated for COVID-19 with a third, booster shot during a vaccination campaign using AstraZeneca at the Cam... A person is pushed in a wheelchair to be vaccinated for COVID-19 with a third, booster shot during a vaccination campaign using AstraZeneca at the Campo Marte military venue in Mexico City, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s health safety council announced Wednesday that it has approved the use of Cuba’s three-dose Abdala coronavirus vaccine.

The council said it had sufficient evidence the vaccine is safe and effective.

The approval for emergency use does not necessarily mean the Mexican government, which is currently the country’s only purchaser of vaccines, will acquire or administer Abdala in Mexico.

Mexico has approved 10 vaccines for use, but has made little use of some, like China’s Sinopharm.

Cuba has approved Abdala for use domestically and begun commercial exports of the three-dose vaccine to Vietnam and Venezuela.