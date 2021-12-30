Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mexico approves use of Cuba's Abdala coronavirus vaccine

By Associated Press
2021/12/30 08:35
A person is pushed in a wheelchair to be vaccinated for COVID-19 with a third, booster shot during a vaccination campaign using AstraZeneca at the Cam...

A person is pushed in a wheelchair to be vaccinated for COVID-19 with a third, booster shot during a vaccination campaign using AstraZeneca at the Cam...

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s health safety council announced Wednesday that it has approved the use of Cuba’s three-dose Abdala coronavirus vaccine.

The council said it had sufficient evidence the vaccine is safe and effective.

The approval for emergency use does not necessarily mean the Mexican government, which is currently the country’s only purchaser of vaccines, will acquire or administer Abdala in Mexico.

Mexico has approved 10 vaccines for use, but has made little use of some, like China’s Sinopharm.

Cuba has approved Abdala for use domestically and begun commercial exports of the three-dose vaccine to Vietnam and Venezuela.

Updated : 2021-12-30 10:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Taiwan alters testing regulations for travelers, migrant workers
Taiwan alters testing regulations for travelers, migrant workers
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
Taiwan's digital COVID vaccination certificate to be available Dec. 28
Taiwan's digital COVID vaccination certificate to be available Dec. 28
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
Biden signs act inviting Taiwan to RIMPAC, boosting asymmetric defenses
Biden signs act inviting Taiwan to RIMPAC, boosting asymmetric defenses
McDonald's China confirms it’s testing exercise bikes in stores
McDonald's China confirms it’s testing exercise bikes in stores
Ortega seizes Taiwan's former embassy from church, hands it to China
Ortega seizes Taiwan's former embassy from church, hands it to China
China freezes US$94 million assets of Taiwanese couple over alleged pyramid scheme
China freezes US$94 million assets of Taiwanese couple over alleged pyramid scheme
"