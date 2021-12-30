Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bruner lifts Jacksonville past Carver College 98-45

By Associated Press
2021/12/30 08:44
Bruner lifts Jacksonville past Carver College 98-45

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tommy Bruner had a season-high 23 points as Jacksonville easily defeated Carver College 98-45 on Wednesday night.

Bryce Workman and Tyreese Davis each had 18 points for Jacksonville (8-4). Gyasi Powell had 15 points and six rebounds.

The 98 points were a season best for Jacksonville, which also registered a season-high 24 assists.

Bryson Scott had 14 points for the Cougars. Dyllon Scott added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-30 10:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Taiwan alters testing regulations for travelers, migrant workers
Taiwan alters testing regulations for travelers, migrant workers
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
Taiwan's digital COVID vaccination certificate to be available Dec. 28
Taiwan's digital COVID vaccination certificate to be available Dec. 28
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
Biden signs act inviting Taiwan to RIMPAC, boosting asymmetric defenses
Biden signs act inviting Taiwan to RIMPAC, boosting asymmetric defenses
McDonald's China confirms it’s testing exercise bikes in stores
McDonald's China confirms it’s testing exercise bikes in stores
Ortega seizes Taiwan's former embassy from church, hands it to China
Ortega seizes Taiwan's former embassy from church, hands it to China
China freezes US$94 million assets of Taiwanese couple over alleged pyramid scheme
China freezes US$94 million assets of Taiwanese couple over alleged pyramid scheme
"