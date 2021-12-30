Alexa
Lairy leads Miami (Ohio) over Buffalo 91-81

By Associated Press
2021/12/30 08:06
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Mekhi Lairy had a career-high 28 points as Miami (Ohio) topped Buffalo 91-81 on Wednesday in a Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.

Dae Dae Grant added 23 points with six assists and Dalonte Brown had 17 points and eight rebounds for Miami (7-5). Precious Ayah added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Miami totaled 58 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Josh Mballa had 26 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks for the Bulls (6-5, 0-1). Ronaldo Segu added 21 points and seven assists, and Jeenathan Williams had 20 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-30 09:42 GMT+08:00

"