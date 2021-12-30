5 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday (Dec. 29), marking the 22nd intrusion this month.

Four People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-11 fighter jets and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLAAF planes.

A total of 80 Chinese aircraft have been tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone so far in December, including 46 fighters, two bombers, and 32 turboprop spotter planes.

Since September of last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Chinese J-11 fighter plane. (MND photo)



Flight paths of Chinese planes on Dec. 29. (MND image)