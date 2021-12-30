Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Walker scores 16 to lead Air Force over Utah State 49-47

By Associated Press
2021/12/30 06:44
Walker scores 16 to lead Air Force over Utah State 49-47

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A.J. Walker scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and Air Force narrowly beat Utah State 49-47 on Wednesday in a Mountain West Conference opener for both teams.

Jake Heidbreder had 14 points for Air Force (8-4). Nikc Jackson added 12 rebounds and five assists.

Justin Bean had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Aggies (9-5, 0-1). Brandon Horvath added 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-30 08:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Taiwan alters testing regulations for travelers, migrant workers
Taiwan alters testing regulations for travelers, migrant workers
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
Taiwan's digital COVID vaccination certificate to be available Dec. 28
Taiwan's digital COVID vaccination certificate to be available Dec. 28
Biden signs act inviting Taiwan to RIMPAC, boosting asymmetric defenses
Biden signs act inviting Taiwan to RIMPAC, boosting asymmetric defenses
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
McDonald's China confirms it’s testing exercise bikes in stores
McDonald's China confirms it’s testing exercise bikes in stores
Ortega seizes Taiwan's former embassy from church, hands it to China
Ortega seizes Taiwan's former embassy from church, hands it to China
US academics say Taiwan could destroy TSMC factories to deter Chinese invasion
US academics say Taiwan could destroy TSMC factories to deter Chinese invasion
"