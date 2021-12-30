English Summaries

Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
Chelsea: Romelu Lukaku (28).
Brighton: Danny Welbeck (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Man City: Phil Foden (16).
Halftime: 0-1.
Blackburn: Joe Rothwell (24), Ben Brereton (65).
Barnsley: Carlton Morris (45).
Halftime: 1-1.
Blackpool: Shayne Lavery (90).
Middlesbrough: Andraz Sporar (60), Duncan Watmore (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Millwall: Tom Bradshaw (79).
Halftime: 0-0.
Ipswich: James Norwood (44).
Halftime: 1-0.
Morecambe: Greg Leigh (36).
Crewe: Chris Porter (52), Luke Murphy (58).
Halftime: 1-0.
Oxford United: Mark Sykes (27), Matty Taylor (38), Sam Long (60).
Halftime: 2-0.
Halftime: 0-0.
Halftime: 0-0.
Halftime: 0-0.