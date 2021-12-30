English Summaries

Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/12/30 06:12
Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League Chelsea 1, Brighton 1

Chelsea: Romelu Lukaku (28).

Brighton: Danny Welbeck (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Brentford 0, Man City 1

Man City: Phil Foden (16).

Halftime: 0-1.

England Championship Blackburn 2, Barnsley 1

Blackburn: Joe Rothwell (24), Ben Brereton (65).

Barnsley: Carlton Morris (45).

Halftime: 1-1.

Blackpool 1, Middlesbrough 2

Blackpool: Shayne Lavery (90).

Middlesbrough: Andraz Sporar (60), Duncan Watmore (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Coventry 0, Millwall 1

Millwall: Tom Bradshaw (79).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League One Ipswich 1, Wycombe 0

Ipswich: James Norwood (44).

Halftime: 1-0.

Morecambe 1, Crewe 2

Morecambe: Greg Leigh (36).

Crewe: Chris Porter (52), Luke Murphy (58).

Halftime: 1-0.

Oxford United 3, AFC Wimbledon 0

Oxford United: Mark Sykes (27), Matty Taylor (38), Sam Long (60).

Halftime: 2-0.

Shrewsbury 0, Accrington Stanley 0

Halftime: 0-0.

England League Two Barrow 0, Oldham 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Swindon 0, Stevenage 0

Halftime: 0-0.

England National League

Updated : 2021-12-30 08:10 GMT+08:00

