England cricket coach must isolate, will miss 4th Ashes test

England coach Chris Silverwood, left, talks to bolder James Anderson at an England cricket team training session at the Gabba in Brisbane, Tuesday, De... England coach Chris Silverwood, left, talks to bolder James Anderson at an England cricket team training session at the Gabba in Brisbane, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. England will play the opening Ashes cricket test here against Australia tomorrow Dec. 8. (Darren England/AAP Image via AP)

England's Joe Root, center, talks with Stuart Broad and head coach Chris Silverwood, right, before the start of their cricket test match against Austr... England's Joe Root, center, talks with Stuart Broad and head coach Chris Silverwood, right, before the start of their cricket test match against Australia in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

England's coach Chris Silverwood takes part in a training session at the Gabba ahead of the first Ashes cricket test in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, D... England's coach Chris Silverwood takes part in a training session at the Gabba ahead of the first Ashes cricket test in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — England cricket coach Chris Silverwood will be absent for the fourth Ashes test against Australia because he needs to isolate following a positive test for the coronavirus among a family member of the touring party.

Silverwood will have to isolate for 10 days — along with his family — in Melbourne, where the third test was played.

England lost that match, and with it the series, as Australia took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match Ashes.

England said the positive test for what it termed “one family member” happened on Wednesday. A further round of PCR tests will be administered on Thursday.

England's touring party has recorded seven positive cases — three support staff and four family members — since a PCR testing regime was implemented on Monday.

The players are due to fly to Sydney on Friday ahead of the fourth test.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports