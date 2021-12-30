Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

England cricket coach must isolate, will miss 4th Ashes test

By Associated Press
2021/12/30 05:44
England's coach Chris Silverwood takes part in a training session at the Gabba ahead of the first Ashes cricket test in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, D...
England's Joe Root, center, talks with Stuart Broad and head coach Chris Silverwood, right, before the start of their cricket test match against Austr...
England coach Chris Silverwood, left, talks to bolder James Anderson at an England cricket team training session at the Gabba in Brisbane, Tuesday, De...

England's coach Chris Silverwood takes part in a training session at the Gabba ahead of the first Ashes cricket test in Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, D...

England's Joe Root, center, talks with Stuart Broad and head coach Chris Silverwood, right, before the start of their cricket test match against Austr...

England coach Chris Silverwood, left, talks to bolder James Anderson at an England cricket team training session at the Gabba in Brisbane, Tuesday, De...

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — England cricket coach Chris Silverwood will be absent for the fourth Ashes test against Australia because he needs to isolate following a positive test for the coronavirus among a family member of the touring party.

Silverwood will have to isolate for 10 days — along with his family — in Melbourne, where the third test was played.

England lost that match, and with it the series, as Australia took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match Ashes.

England said the positive test for what it termed “one family member” happened on Wednesday. A further round of PCR tests will be administered on Thursday.

England's touring party has recorded seven positive cases — three support staff and four family members — since a PCR testing regime was implemented on Monday.

The players are due to fly to Sydney on Friday ahead of the fourth test.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-30 07:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Taiwan alters testing regulations for travelers, migrant workers
Taiwan alters testing regulations for travelers, migrant workers
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
Taiwan's digital COVID vaccination certificate to be available Dec. 28
Taiwan's digital COVID vaccination certificate to be available Dec. 28
Biden signs act inviting Taiwan to RIMPAC, boosting asymmetric defenses
Biden signs act inviting Taiwan to RIMPAC, boosting asymmetric defenses
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
McDonald's China confirms it’s testing exercise bikes in stores
McDonald's China confirms it’s testing exercise bikes in stores
Ortega seizes Taiwan's former embassy from church, hands it to China
Ortega seizes Taiwan's former embassy from church, hands it to China
US academics say Taiwan could destroy TSMC factories to deter Chinese invasion
US academics say Taiwan could destroy TSMC factories to deter Chinese invasion
"