NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams to take oath at Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Adams will take his oath of office in the wee hours of New Year's Day to become only the second Black mayor of the nation's largest city.

New York's mayor-elect announced on Wednesday that he would hold his swearing-in ceremony at Times Square on Saturday, shortly after midnight, right after the traditional ball drop and amid thousands of New Year's Eve revelers.

“I am deeply humbled to officially take the oath of office at this iconic occasion, and to participate in the transfer of leadership that is a cornerstone of our democracy,” the former New York police captain said in a statement.

Adams will helm a city of 8.8 million people who had been led for the past eight years by fellow Democrat Bill de Blasio.

“Times Square has long been synonymous with the New Year — a place of excitement, renewal, and hope for the future,” Adams said. “These are the same themes that animated my campaign and will inform my mayoralty, as I prepare to lead the city out of this challenging period.”

The pandemic cast uncertainty over his inauguration earlier this month, as infection rates surged.

He had hoped to be sworn in at Kings Theater in his home borough of Brooklyn, but scuttled those plans because of the quickly spreading omicron variant. In recent days, New York has posted record numbers of infections.

Adams's ascendency to the mayor's office was assured this summer when he emerged from a crowded Democratic field — in a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans 7 to 1 — after striking a balance between his law enforcement career and his humble beginnings as the son of a single mother who cleaned houses and raised six children.