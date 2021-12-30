Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Judge postpones penalty trial for Parkland school gunman

By Associated Press
2021/12/30 03:25
Judge postpones penalty trial for Parkland school gunman

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday postponed the penalty trial for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz until February.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer stated in a court order that both parties requested more time to prepare experts for trial, saying they would not be ready to start on the scheduled date, Jan. 4. Scherer postponed the trial to Feb. 21.

Cruz pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder the February 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Once jurors are selected, they will decide whether he is sentenced to death or to life without parole.

For Cruz to be sentenced to death, the 12-member jury must agree unanimously. Scherer decided earlier this month to allow the victims’ families to testify, rejecting an attempt by Cruz's attorneys to bar parents and others to speak directly to the jury. The attorneys argued that could result in “overly emotional displays” that would violate Cruz's right to a fair trial.

The trial has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and arguments over what evidence and testimony will be permitted.

Updated : 2021-12-30 05:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Taiwan alters testing regulations for travelers, migrant workers
Taiwan alters testing regulations for travelers, migrant workers
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
Taiwan's digital COVID vaccination certificate to be available Dec. 28
Taiwan's digital COVID vaccination certificate to be available Dec. 28
Biden signs act inviting Taiwan to RIMPAC, boosting asymmetric defenses
Biden signs act inviting Taiwan to RIMPAC, boosting asymmetric defenses
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
McDonald's China confirms it’s testing exercise bikes in stores
McDonald's China confirms it’s testing exercise bikes in stores
Ortega seizes Taiwan's former embassy from church, hands it to China
Ortega seizes Taiwan's former embassy from church, hands it to China
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Jan. 10
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Jan. 10
"