Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

ESPN Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson dies of cancer at 44

By Associated Press
2021/12/30 02:29
ESPN Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson dies of cancer at 44

CHICAGO (AP) — Jeff Dickerson, a beloved sports reporter who covered the Chicago Bears for ESPN for two decades, has died. He was 44.

Dickerson died Tuesday of complications from colon cancer at the same hospice care facility where his wife, Caitlin, died two years ago, according to ESPN. Caitlin Dickerson had undergone treatment for melanoma and its complications for eight years.

Jeff Dickerson is survived by their son, Parker, 11, and his parents, George and Sandy Dickerson.

Jeff Dickerson was well known for his work covering the Bears, beginning in 2001 with ESPN 1000 radio. But it was his positivity and sense of humor that were remembered in outpourings of grief from Bears fans, his colleagues in the media and several former Bears players.

“We are absolutely heartbroken to learn of the passing of our friend and colleague Jeff Dickerson,” the Bears said in a statement. “Always the consummate professional, JD took a great deal of pride in his coverage of the Bears for 20 years. He was a true professional and even better person. JD always was one of the first media members to arrive in the press box on gameday, with a hello and a smile that could brighten anyone’s day. He was one of a kind, and will truly be missed.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-12-30 03:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Taiwan alters testing regulations for travelers, migrant workers
Taiwan alters testing regulations for travelers, migrant workers
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
Taiwan's digital COVID vaccination certificate to be available Dec. 28
Taiwan's digital COVID vaccination certificate to be available Dec. 28
Biden signs act inviting Taiwan to RIMPAC, boosting asymmetric defenses
Biden signs act inviting Taiwan to RIMPAC, boosting asymmetric defenses
McDonald's China confirms it’s testing exercise bikes in stores
McDonald's China confirms it’s testing exercise bikes in stores
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
Ortega seizes Taiwan's former embassy from church, hands it to China
Ortega seizes Taiwan's former embassy from church, hands it to China
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Jan. 10
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Jan. 10
"