Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/29 23:09
AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 26 16 7 2 1 35 83 72
Hartford 23 13 6 2 2 30 78 67
Charlotte 27 14 11 2 0 30 91 79
Hershey 24 13 8 2 1 29 74 73
Providence 22 11 7 3 1 26 60 58
Bridgeport 29 10 15 1 3 24 76 92
WB/Scranton 23 9 11 1 2 21 52 75
Lehigh Valley 23 6 11 4 2 18 58 75
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 21 18 1 2 0 38 75 40
Rochester 23 15 8 0 0 30 89 85
Laval 24 12 10 2 0 26 84 84
Cleveland 24 10 8 3 3 26 72 76
Toronto 21 10 9 1 1 22 64 75
Belleville 22 11 11 0 0 22 64 63
Syracuse 21 8 10 2 1 19 61 72
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 26 20 4 1 1 42 90 59
Manitoba 25 15 9 1 0 31 78 63
Milwaukee 27 12 13 2 0 26 77 84
Rockford 24 11 11 1 1 24 60 77
Iowa 23 10 10 2 1 23 70 67
Grand Rapids 23 9 10 3 1 22 65 71
Texas 23 8 11 3 1 20 67 83
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 23 18 2 2 1 39 86 53
Ontario 21 14 5 1 1 30 83 64
Henderson 22 12 7 2 1 27 65 57
Colorado 26 11 11 2 2 26 82 84
Abbotsford 22 10 9 2 1 23 68 64
Tucson 21 10 9 2 0 22 57 69
San Jose 24 10 13 1 0 21 75 100
San Diego 22 9 12 1 0 19 55 70
Bakersfield 19 7 8 1 3 18 50 58

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Springfield 5, Bridgeport 1

Providence at Toronto, ppd

Syracuse at Belleville, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Utica at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, ppd

Stockton at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Colorado at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Utica, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 5:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Rochester at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2021-12-30 00:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Taiwan alters testing regulations for travelers, migrant workers
Taiwan alters testing regulations for travelers, migrant workers
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
Taiwan's digital COVID vaccination certificate to be available Dec. 28
Taiwan's digital COVID vaccination certificate to be available Dec. 28
Biden signs act inviting Taiwan to RIMPAC, boosting asymmetric defenses
Biden signs act inviting Taiwan to RIMPAC, boosting asymmetric defenses
McDonald's China confirms it’s testing exercise bikes in stores
McDonald's China confirms it’s testing exercise bikes in stores
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
Ortega seizes Taiwan's former embassy from church, hands it to China
Ortega seizes Taiwan's former embassy from church, hands it to China
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Jan. 10
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Jan. 10
"