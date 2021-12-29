All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|26
|16
|7
|2
|1
|35
|83
|72
|Hartford
|23
|13
|6
|2
|2
|30
|78
|67
|Charlotte
|27
|14
|11
|2
|0
|30
|91
|79
|Hershey
|24
|13
|8
|2
|1
|29
|74
|73
|Providence
|22
|11
|7
|3
|1
|26
|60
|58
|Bridgeport
|29
|10
|15
|1
|3
|24
|76
|92
|WB/Scranton
|23
|9
|11
|1
|2
|21
|52
|75
|Lehigh Valley
|23
|6
|11
|4
|2
|18
|58
|75
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|21
|18
|1
|2
|0
|38
|75
|40
|Rochester
|23
|15
|8
|0
|0
|30
|89
|85
|Laval
|24
|12
|10
|2
|0
|26
|84
|84
|Cleveland
|24
|10
|8
|3
|3
|26
|72
|76
|Toronto
|21
|10
|9
|1
|1
|22
|64
|75
|Belleville
|22
|11
|11
|0
|0
|22
|64
|63
|Syracuse
|21
|8
|10
|2
|1
|19
|61
|72
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|26
|20
|4
|1
|1
|42
|90
|59
|Manitoba
|25
|15
|9
|1
|0
|31
|78
|63
|Milwaukee
|27
|12
|13
|2
|0
|26
|77
|84
|Rockford
|24
|11
|11
|1
|1
|24
|60
|77
|Iowa
|23
|10
|10
|2
|1
|23
|70
|67
|Grand Rapids
|23
|9
|10
|3
|1
|22
|65
|71
|Texas
|23
|8
|11
|3
|1
|20
|67
|83
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|23
|18
|2
|2
|1
|39
|86
|53
|Ontario
|21
|14
|5
|1
|1
|30
|83
|64
|Henderson
|22
|12
|7
|2
|1
|27
|65
|57
|Colorado
|26
|11
|11
|2
|2
|26
|82
|84
|Abbotsford
|22
|10
|9
|2
|1
|23
|68
|64
|Tucson
|21
|10
|9
|2
|0
|22
|57
|69
|San Jose
|24
|10
|13
|1
|0
|21
|75
|100
|San Diego
|22
|9
|12
|1
|0
|19
|55
|70
|Bakersfield
|19
|7
|8
|1
|3
|18
|50
|58
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Springfield 5, Bridgeport 1
Providence at Toronto, ppd
Syracuse at Belleville, ppd
Utica at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.
Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, ppd
Stockton at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Iowa, 3 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 3 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Utica, 5 p.m.
Stockton at Manitoba, 5 p.m.
Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 5:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Rochester at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.