Cellular Glass Market 2021 Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis by Report Ocean

Cellular Glass Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

The global Cellular Glass Market was valued at $501.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $669.0 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Cellular glass is an insulation material made up of processed glass to form a rigid structure. Itexhibits physical properties such as enhanced compressive strength, thermal stability, and dimensional stability. It is usually manufactured through reaction between glass and carbon at elevated temperature range. Physical property such as moisture resistance and vapor permeability make it suitable for insulating process pipes used in humid condition.

Presently, cellular glass is widely used for insulating oil & gas tanks such as LPG, LNG, ammonia, and liquid nitrogen, owing to its high compressive strength. In addition, it can be fabricated easily into different shapes depending upon its application. Other industrial applications of cellular glass include insulation of tank heads and curved sidewall pipes.

However, the availability of alternative insulation products such as phenolic insulation and polyisocyanurate (PIR or polyiso) is the major factor that is predicted to hamper the market growth. PIR insulation material is widely preferred for insulating low temperature process pipes. In addition, it offers resembling properties to that of cellular gas, making it an alternative for insulating hot process pipes.

Conversely, technological development is the major factor that is expected to offer new opportunity for the expansion of the global cellular glass market. For instance, foam glass is being manufactured from bio-waste generated from industry. The combination of eggshell and eggshell membrane is utilized to manufacture foam glass; eggshell contains 96% wt. calcium carbonate (CaCO3) and 4%wt other oxide compounds. Decomposition of CaCO3aids in the manufacturing process of foam glass and it can be easily be fabricated into brick form. Cellular glass manufactured by using crushed glass and hen eggshell bio-waste enhances thermal shock resistance, lowers water absorption, and boosts compressive strength.

The global cellular glass market is segmented by product type, type, application, and region.

Depending on product type, the global cellular glass market is categorized into blocks & shells and foam glass gravel. The blocks & shells segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into open glass and closed glass. In 2019, the closed glass segment accounted for the largest market share, whereas the open glass segment is expected to register highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

By application, it is fragmented into construction, industrial, and others. The construction segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2019, and it is anticipated to register highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global cellular glass market profiles the leading players, which include Langfang Chaochem Thermal Insulation Materials Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, Amity Insulation Group Inc., SZECO Insulation Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Zhenshen Insulation Technology Corp., Ltd., Zhejiang Dehe Insulation Technology Co., Ltd., Benarx, Jahan Ayegh Pars Co., Pinosklo, and Polydros Sociedad Anonima (S.A.).

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report to better understand the market dynamics.

– Porters five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

– The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Key market segments

By Product Type

– Blocks & Shells

– Foam Glass Gravel

By Type

– Open Glass

-Closed Glass

By Application

– Construction

– Industrial

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA’

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

