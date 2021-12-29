3D and 4D Technology Market 2021 Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2030

3D and 4D Technology Market is valued at approximately USD 190.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.0% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

3D technology, also called additive manufacturing (AM), has high-impact implementation in applications ranging from aerospace equipment to personal tools. 3D technology becomes more popular, as it has converged many technologies and applications such as food packaging sports equipment, and jewelry, along with products in the high-tech fields of aerospace, architecture, medicine, military support, education, automotive industry, and others. The rapid decreasing cost, advanced software design, and growing range of printable materials have aided to bring a new technology termed 4D printing technology. In the entertainment industry, realistic movies made with 3D and 4D interactive effects and motion pictures are extremely popular.

With upcoming developments in 3D animation and a surge in computer-based graphics, for special effects, 3D standard technology is used. In recent years, 3D animation in movies has become more popular than hand-drawn animation or physical effects in movies. Visual effects are also broadly used in movies for more realistic environment. Also, the 4D technology is progressively being used in movies to provide multi-sensory and an immersive cinematic experience. According to the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) (US), the global box office collection in each region for all films released in 2D and 3D worldwide achieved USD 41.8 billion and USD 42.2 billion as of 2018 and 2019. Globally, the 3D box office collection was USD 6.5 billion and USD 6.8 billion in the same years. In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a decrease of 1% was witnessed however from 2021 onwards, the market is anticipated to witness growth due to less stringent regulations pertaining to lockdowns.

Moreover, around 73,314 digital 3D screens were taped in APAC in 2019. This increasing number of digital 3D screens shows the growing adoption of 3D technology in the entertainment sector. However, in consumer electronics industry, 3D and 4D image sensors are safeguarded against shock and dust using solid compact packaging, this in turn increases the overall cost. Hence, cost incurred in frequent maintenance or replacement of image sensors can discourage potential buyers and can restrain the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the structured cabling market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increase in investments by key players in the direction of 3D and 4D technology-based solutions to accommodate to the demands of end users, stimulate the market demand in this region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in the number of technologies required for 3D printing are anticipated to help in the market growth of the 3D and 4D technology market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

GE Healthcare (US)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

Autodesk, Inc. (US)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Dassault Systmes (France)

FARO Technologies, Inc. (US)

Stratasys Ltd. (Israel)

3D Systems Corporation (US)

Vicon Motion Systems Ltd. (UK)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By solution type:

3D and 4D Input Devices

3D and 4D Output Devices

By end-use application:

3D and 4D Gaming

3D and 4D Cinema

3D Navigation

others

By Vertical:

Military and Defense

Automotive

Consumer Electronics,

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ROE

APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Automated fair collection system market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

