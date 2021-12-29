Graphene Market CAGR% of 40.2% 2021 Global Industry Insights by Global Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen

Graphene Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider graphene market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, graphene market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global graphene market size valued at $87.5 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $876.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR% of 40.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Graphene is an incredibly thin, heavy substance composed of a single layer of carbon atoms. This has many uses such as metrology, biotechnology, electronic and photonic high frequency transistors. Graphene can withstand high electric current density and is impermeable to any heat. Graphene is hundredfold stronger than steel.

This is a strong electric and heat conductor. In the most important industries, such as oil, composites, and electronics, high electronic mobility and permeability like a quality rendered graphene is used significantly.

The global graphene market is driven primarily by growing demand for graphene in the electronic sector. In addition, the rising use of graphene in the energy industry is expected to boost the size of the market in the coming years. The growth is due to the high quality of electrical mobility and permeability.

However, stringent health-related rules and regulations may restrict business development. Nonetheless, ongoing research and development activities relating to graphene are expected over the next few years to generate new prospects for the major manufacturers in the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global graphene market from 2019 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

? Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of both value and volume.

? Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

? The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– ACS Material LLC

– Bluestone Global Tech

– CVD Equipment Corporation

– Graphene Nanochem PLC

– Graphenea S.A.

– G6 Materials

– Haydale Limited

– Nanotek Instruments Inc.

– Vorbrck Materials

– XG Sciences

India Specific Company Players

– KNV’S Incorporation (KNV’S Inc.)

– Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI)

– Hexorp

– AVANSA Technology & Services (AVANSA)

– Ad-Nano Technologies Pvt Ltd. (Ad-Nano)

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

? Mono-layer & Bi-layer Graphene

? Few Layer Graphene (FLG)

? Graphene Oxide (GO)

? Graphene Nano Platelets (GNP)

By Application

? RFID

? Composites

? Sensors

? Research & Development

? Energy storage

? Functional ink

? Polymer additives

? Tire

? Coatings

? Others

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? India

? South Korea

? Japan

? Australia

? Rest of Asia Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? South Africa

? Saudi Arabia

? Rest of LAMEA

