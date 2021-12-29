The Global Market of Location Based Entertainment remained at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.2% during the forecast period during 2022 to 2030|$ 100 million.

Global location-based entertainment market sales in 2020 were US $ 3.08 billion. The global market remained at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.2% during the forecast period, with market revenues of 719 in 2030. Expected to reach US $ 100 million.

All forms of entertainment offered at specific locations other than the user’s home are location-based entertainment (LBE). The Family Entertainment Center offers this type of entertainment. Fully immersive location-based entertainment (LBE) usually requires the creation of a physical environment that includes all the props, tools, and equipment needed. Build an intriguing and insatiable experience. An initial investment is required to provide.

Influential Factors for Market Growth

Market Growth: Growing Demand for Visual Effects (VFX) and Virtual Reality Headsets Around the World Being driving market growth.

Market momentum: Existing game companies expect to pursue technology-driven initiatives that address the paradigm shift. With the emergence of a mix of industries for multiplayer games, more and more consumers are looking to virtual reality. Therefore, small and medium-sized businesses are investing in the location-based entertainment (LBE) market and driving the global market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The world is working to combat COVID-19 pandemics and prevent the spread of the deadly corona virus. As a result, some governments have forced lockdowns in various regions. Enacted and temporarily closed (VR) virtual reality entertainment centers and arcades due to social distance norms. COVID-19 is location-based entertainment despite significant growth prior to the pandemic. Slowed down demand for.

Regional insights

North America has the largest contribution to earnings and dominates the global market as a whole. Increasing the consumer base of location-based entertainment technology (LBE) and the growing popularity of location-based (VR) virtual reality are helping to grow the regional market by increasing adaptability to new technologies. In addition, media and entertainment. Industrial growth and increased efficiency of location-based virtual reality in games, coupled with the presence of major North American vendors, have led to market dominance.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow the fastest in the world during the forecast period. Other types of location-based entertainment This is due to factors such as increased outdoor leisure activity compared to and the emergence of (VR) virtual reality software and hardware providers.

List of leading companies in the global market for location-based entertainment .

• Google LLC

• HQSOFTWARE

• HTC Corporation

• Huawei Technologies Co., Limited

• IMAX Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Neurogaming Limited

• Samsung Electronics Co., Limited

• Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

• Springboard VR

• The VOID LLC

• VRstudios, Incorporated

• Walt Disney World

• Other Prominent Players

Segmental Analysis

The global market for location-based entertainment focuses on components, end users, technologies, and regions.

Component-based segmentation.

• hardware

• software



End-use based segmentation

• Amusement park

• Arcade studio

• 4D movie



Technology-based segmentation

• 2D (2D)

• 3D (3D)

• Cloud Merged Reality (CMR)

By region,

North America

• America

• Canada

• Mexico



Europe

western Europe

• England

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Other Western European countries



Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Other Eastern European countries



Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia / New Zealand

• Association of Southeast Asian Nations

• Other Asia Pacific regions



Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Other Middle East / Africa regions



South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Other South American regions



[Panorama Data Insight Company Profile]

We are a team of experts with decades of experience, and information that continues to evolve, I am determined to help connect with the landscape of knowledge and wisdom. Panorama Data Insights always aims to provide unique and effective insights and best-in-class research services through qualitative and quantitative analysis in a wide range of areas of interest. Our analysts, consultants and associates are experts in their respective fields and enhance the ethics of our core work with our extensive research and analysis capabilities. Our researchers dig deep into the past, present and future to provide statistical research, market research reports, analytical insights and what we can think of for almost every of our valued entrepreneurial customers and public institutions. I will do it. Generate predictions of future scenarios related to your area.

