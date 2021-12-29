Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market Share, Key Players, Segmentation Development and Forecast by 2030 | Says Report ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on veterinary/animal vaccines market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global veterinary/animal vaccines market accounted for USD 6,074.05 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.38 % during the forecast period.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Introduction

Veterinary vaccines are used to prevent infectious diseases caused by various agents and to provide protection to animals from various life-threatening disorders and diseases. Majority of the products are used for immunization of companion animals, ruminants, swine, poultry, and aqua animals and organisms. Veterinary vaccination has been proved helpful in the prevention of the outbreak of livestock diseases.

Factors influencing the market growth are the rising adoption rates of companion animals; increasing livestock population; frequent outbreaks of livestock diseases coupled with several advances in the technology of veterinary vaccines; and various initiatives taken by government agencies, animal associations, and prominent market players to increase awareness about the importance of animal/veterinary vaccines. On the other hand, high costs incurred for storing these vaccines to ensure potency can limit the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The global veterinary/animal vaccines market has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, and region. Based on type, the market has been divided into livestock vaccines, porcine vaccines, companion animal vaccines, poultry vaccines, and aquaculture vaccines. The livestock vaccines segment is further classified as bovine vaccines and small ruminant vaccines. The companion animal vaccines segment is further classified as canine vaccines, feline vaccines, and others. Based on technology, the global veterinary/animal vaccines market is segmented into live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global veterinary/animal vaccines market are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Zoetis, Ceva, MSD & Co. Inc, Elanco, Virbac, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Hipra., IDT Biologika GmbH, Biogenesis Bago SA, and others.

Study Objectives

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global veterinary/animal vaccines market

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

> To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on type and technology

> To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments concerning regional markets and key countries

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors, technology trends, and market trends that influence the global veterinary/animal vaccines market

Target Audience

> Animal vaccine manufacturers

> Animal healthcare product manufacturers

> Animal vaccine distributors and wholesalers

> Animal welfare associations

> Veterinary clinics and care centers

> Academic institutes and universities

Key Findings

> The global veterinary/animal vaccines market is expected to reach a value of USD 9,910.59 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.38%.

> On the basis of type, the livestock vaccines segment is projected to be larger, registering a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period.

> By technology, the live attenuated vaccines segment is expected to be larger to be valued at USD 3,637.29 million by 2025.

> On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas accounted for the largest market share of 42.03% in 2017.

> Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market at a CAGR of 7.29% from 2018 to2025

The report also offers a regional analysis,

> Americas

o North America

? US

? Canada

o Latin America

> Europe

o Western Europe

? Germany

? France

? UK

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Eastern Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

