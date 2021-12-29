Cosmetic Chemicals Market Research Report by Growth Size, Key Segmentation and Competitive Landscape to 2030

Cosmetic Chemicals Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Cosmetic Chemicals Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Cosmetic Chemicals Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global cosmetic chemicals market was valued at $14.7 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $24.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Cosmetic chemicals are the primary ingredients used for formulation of personal care products. The common chemicals found in the cosmetics include thickening agents, carrier powders, colorants, pigments, surfactants, preservatives, emollients, film formers, and moisturizers. Cosmetic chemicals that are consumed on a large scale include emollients, film formers, and moisturizers, followed by surfactants globally.

The global cosmetic chemicals market is primarily driven by the growing demand for beauty products from the ethnic groups that are tailored according to their needs. In addition, the increasing purchasing power of individuals in developing countries, such as China, India, and Brazil, coupled with growing awareness and surge in demand for personal care products among the aging baby boomers are also expected to fuel the demand for cosmetic chemicals.

In addition, the cosmetic chemicals market has witnessed significant growth due to increasing demand for cosmetic products formulated with natural ingredients coupled with consumer willingness to spend on premium products.

However, stringent government regulations against the use of toxic chemicals and an increase in demand for organic products made from natural ingredients limit the growth of the global cosmetic chemicals market. Furthermore, some cosmetic chemicals may have adverse effects, such as genetic mutation, birth defects or reproductive harm, genetic mutation, and cancer, which are also likely to restrain the growth of the market.

The surge in R&D activities from market players with the aim of developing advanced and diverse product portfolio is likely to offer fresh opportunities for the growth of global cosmetic chemicals market.

The major key players operating in the global cosmetic chemicals market include Solvay SA, Cargill Incorporated, The Dow Chemical Company, Croda International Plc, BASF SE, P&G, Evonik Industries AG, Stepan Company, Symrise, and Ashland Inc.

COVID-19 analysis:

– The demand for cosmetic chemicals across the globe is expected to surge due to increase in demand for personal care products amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

– In addition, nationwide lockdown and social distancing measures implemented by governments of various countries have led to shutting down of saloons and beauty parlors, owing to which the demand for beauty products and cosmetics has declined. This resulted in fall in demand for cosmetic chemicals from beauty product manufacturers.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– The report outlines the current trends and future scenario of the global cosmetic chemicals market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the global cosmetic chemicals market study.

– The profiles of key players and with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the global cosmetic chemicals market report.

Key market segments

By Product Type

– Surfactants

– Polymer Ingredients

– Colorants

– Preservatives

By Application

– Skin Care

– Hair Care

– Make-up

– Oral Care

– Fragrances

– Others (Toiletries)

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

