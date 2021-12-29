Wood Vinegar Market Growth Statistics 2021 Global Trend, Industry Size, Share, Business Strategies, Emerging Technology, Product Portfolio, Countries Data, Demand Status and Forecast 2030

Wood Vinegar Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider wood vinegar market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, wood vinegar market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global wood vinegar market was valued at $4.5 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $6.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Wood vinegar is prepared from destructive distillation of wood and other biomass materials. Its main ingredients are methanol, acetone, and acetic acid. It is used in numerous applications such as weed grow inhibitor, repellent, pesticide, fertilizer, sterilizing agent, food additive, and others. Some of the factors that contribute toward the growth of the market are high adoption in the agricultural application as it offers advantages such as enhanced crop yield, development of stronger roots for the crops or plants, safety from harmful insects and specific plant diseases, and others. In addition, rise in trend of organic farming in the world may increase the demand for wood vinegar. However, lack of awareness regarding wood vinegar among the consumers is one of the major factors expected to hinder the market growth. On the contrary, the rise in concerns regarding the synthetic pesticides and fertilizers is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the wood vinegar manufacturers in the coming years.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS By Pyrolysis Method

– Slow Pyrolysis

– Fast Pyrolysis

– Intermediate Pyrolysis

By Application

– Agriculture

– Animal Feed

– Food, Medicinal and Consumer Products

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Malaysia

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Chile

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

